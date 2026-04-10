Saints to Host Two Promising WR Prospects on Pre-Draft Visits

To no surprise, the New Orleans Saints have intensified their search for offensive weapons, particularly at the wide receiver position, as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.

The wide receiver position is, without a doubt, the roster's biggest need. Although it was recently reported that the Saints are set to host Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson for a pre-draft visit, the potential top-ten pick isn't the only one being brought in. For the Saints, the goal is clear: Add at least one wide receiver to give quarterback Tyler Shough another option in the passing game.

Enter Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and Georgia State's Ted Hurst, both of whom will visit the Saints on Saturday, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Hurst and Cooper are Day 2 targets for the Saints

Indiana University wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. speaks with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Saints will host at least two WRs tomorrow, as Indiana’s Omar Cooper and Georgia State's Ted Hurst will both be in town, sources say," Rapoport wrote in a post on X. "Hurst is with the Falcons today..."

Cooper is coming off a breakout season and a national championship run with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2025. He connected frequently with presumptive No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza as the two helped lead the Hoosiers to the program's first National Championship.

The 22-year-old receiver caught 69 passes for 937 yards, spending most of the season in the slot while teammate and projected NFL Draft pick Elijah Sarratt played out wide for Indiana. Perhaps the greatest moment of Cooper's season came at Penn State, when he made an acrobatic touchdown catch in the back of the end zone to take the lead. At 6-foot and 199 pounds, Cooper is a fantastic option in New Orleans to complement Chris Olave in the Saints' passing attack.

OMAR COOPER JR. WITH THE CATCH OF THE YEAR 😱😱😱😱😱😱



Indiana game winning touchdown over Penn State ‼️‼️‼️‼️

pic.twitter.com/quCT4aT28j — Cory Wargo CFB (@CFBUpdate_) November 8, 2025

Unlike Cooper's slot receiver experience, Hurst is a prototypical "X" receiver who can play outside. Olave is only 6-foot, but Hurst stands at nearly 6-foot-4, weighs 195 pounds, and runs a 4.42-second 40-yard dash.

Hurst, entering the league from Georgia State, is a small-school prospect with elite physical traits that could make an impact in the NFL. He caught 71 passes for 1,004 yards last season, and his stock has risen significantly. He's expected to hear his name called on Day 2, likely early in the third round.

The Saints hold pick Nos. 42 and 73 on Day 2 of the draft. Cooper would be a likely target late in the first round if New Orleans were to trade back into the first round for a second pick or to execute a trade back from pick No. 8. As for Hurst, he could be selected with either pick, but No. 73 would make the most sense.