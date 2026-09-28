Overreaction Monday: Saints are Horrible! Draft another QB!

The day after a Saints game is always an interesting time Conjecture abounds about a player, or a call, or a scheme, or a coach. That's why we're here. Our job is to wade through the tomfoolery to ensure you are not ensnared in its tenacles of confusion.

Overreaction #1: Lost in the End, Typical Saints

Nope. They're wrong.

Those folks really believe Kellen Moore is anything like Dennis Allen or Jim Haslett of Mike Ditka? Really?

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Yes, there are things to work on and improve upon, but there are people who honestly believe the Saints would be in better hands with fill-in-the-blank as the club's head coach.

Overreaction #2: The Saints are Horrible

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) celebrates a sack in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nah, not really. Over three games, in total numbers, the Saints offense has done a yeoman's job.



- outgained their opponents by over 100-yards collectively (1,148-1,021),

- has more first downs (75-69),

- run more plays (227-198),

- passed for more yardage by a mile (917-689),

- has a better 3rd down conversion rate (53%-47%),

- has converted on all but five of its 4th downs (while opponents haven't tried it yet),

- has scored the same amount of touchdowns as their opponents (10-10),

- and has piled up more sacks the other team then the bad guys have on sacked the Saints (10-7).



The only statistic that screams "OUCH!" is turnovers. The Saints are -4 in that department, near the bottom of the barrel in the N.

Overreaction #3: Draft another Quarterback

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This made the rounds on the Internet over the last few weeks, especially from media outside New Orleans, that the Saints should be looking for a starter in draft next year to replace Tyler Shough. Really.

There's nothing wrong with planning ahead, but after earning a standard passer rating of 87.6 in Week 1, and 107.4 in Week 2, Shough stayed steady with a 106.8 rating against the Raiders, despite throwing an interception in that game (when he was hit while throwing) and those two fumbles he lost, according to NFL.com. Shough still completed 69% of his 42 passes against Las Vegas, which doesn't come close to the red hot 79% last week in the victory against the Ravens, but is better than the 63% completion percentage in the overtime loss to the Lions in the season opener.

Give the guy a chance. This was his 13th start of his career in the NFL.

And besides that, people are saying he is to blame for those turnovers? Again, really?

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