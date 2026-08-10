Picture of Consistency, Wood Has Long Snapping Down to a Science

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You really don't notice him until he makes a mistake. Then, everybody does.

Saints long snapper Zach Wood just doesn't miss. Now in his 10th season, the 33-year old SMU grad is a no doubter when it comes to getting the ball where it needs to be, whether it's to his punter or the holder on a place kick. However, Wood wasn't always the guy in the middle of a special teams attempt.

He Wasn't Always a Deep Snapper

From 2011 until he graduated in 2015, the Dallas native was recruited and played defensive tackle for the Mustangs, starting 33 of the 43 games in his four years, garnering 137-tackles, 22 for losses, 9-sacks, and three blocked kicks.

Being in the Cowboys' backyard, Wood was signed as a UDFA in 2016 During training camp he dabbled in long snapping, while still playing the defensive line. He even took some 1st string snaps in practices. Eventually, he was waved by the Pokes, then signed to a reserve/future deal in 2017 in Dallas, but eventually being released 7-and-a-half months later.

Timing is Everything

Meanwhile, the Saints were searching for a deep snapper. Real Saints fans will remember when the club acquired Jon Dorenbos from the Eagles for a 7th round pick. Just one week later, it was revealed Dorenbos had an aortic aneurysm that required immediate surgery. He was released with an injury settlement on September 9th. Wood was signed by the Saints after a last minute tryout that included four other players. He's been with the team ever since, signing a four-year contract extension in 2023.

Is Being a Former D-Line Guy an Advantage?

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) celebrates with long snapper Zach Wood (49) after scoring a field goal in the first qarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wood was asked if it was a hidden advantage to his snapping game having been a defensive tackle in high school and college.

"Have you seen me cover?" Wood responded with a laugh. "I wouldn't call it an advantage at all. I played defensive line, so I was never in the open field (to go make a tackle on a returner). That was pretty new to me. If you would have seen my pro day. I was 280 (he's now a svelte 255), and they had me covering punts. I just felt ridiculous. Being a bigger person helps, (but) no, no advantage for me."

In his 10-years of playing long snapper, Wood feels if you hear his name called for making a stop, something's wrong.

"If I'm making all the tackles on special teams, we've got some issues," Wood said when asked if he is a tackler of last resort. "The less tackles I have, the better. (new punter) Ryan Wright (a former punter for Tulane) is going to be causing some fair catches this year, and we have some great coverage players that are going to help me not have to do anything."

The Saints' New Leg is Impressing Wood

Wood likes what he sees out of the new Saints punter.

"He and I are meshing well," Wood said about Wright. "He's got a great personality. He's a pro. He did a really great job in Minnesota."

Three Things to Do Well as a Good Long Snapper

Doing the same thing for a decade, and being considered one of the best in the business means dedication.

"The name of the game is consistency and being accurate" Wood told the media. You've got to be able to do that first before you do anything else. The tough thing for the college guys coming to the NFL is that none of them have to block in college. That's the biggest learning curve for those guys. Luckily for me, at SMU I had to block a little bit, so I was introduced to it. In the NFL, having to block these very, very athletic guys who care about blocking punts and they try very hard."

Training Camp Schedule

Here's the practice schedule for the week:



- Monday, OFF DAY

- Tuesday, 9:00-10:35 a.m., Pads (Closed)

- Wednesday, 9:00-10:15 a.m., Helmets (Closed)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m., Pads (SOLD OUT)

- Friday, TBD, Walk-Thru (Closed)\

- Saturday, Saints vs. Jaguars, 3:00 p.m., Superdome

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