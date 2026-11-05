Saints 1st Round Pick Back on the Practice Field, Expects to Play Sunday

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We got to see the Saints first round pick on the practice field for the first time Wednesday, as wide receiver Jordyn Tyson made his regular season debut with his teammates at the Saints Practice Facility in Metairie. The Arizona State alum showed no after effects from the hamstring injury he suffered in preseason that has kept him out of seven games of his rookie year. Here is a transcript of his interview with media members yesterday after practice, edited for clarity.

How are you feeling on your first day back?

I feel good. I've been putting a lot of work in and it's going to start paying off very soon, hopefully.

What's the process been like for you? Because it's been a long time since you've been out on the field and had the injury. You've kind of worked your way through. One, do you feel 100% now?

Yes, sir. Yeah, just been rehabbing. Just trying to get back right. Trying to rehab and build my foundation up so we can come back and have no problems. A frustrating process because you had built up, ramped up, making the plays and training camp and then all of a sudden, now you're out for a while. It's been pretty cool because kind of just getting my foundation together, getting stuff in line. Kind of got a slow start to the NFL so I got to kind of take my time and kind of really adjust to it, I feel like. So I think it's been a blessing.

(Saints quarterback) Tyler (Shough) mentioned how he would reach out to you in the process leading up to that. How helpful was that for him to check in on you and make sure you were doing okay, not just from a physical standpoint but from a mental standpoint?

Yeah, super good. But, yeah, we're still humans at the end of the day so we still go through stuff and having community is a very important thing and I feel like Tyler does a great job of that. And, yeah, he's just reaching out to me, making sure I'm good and inviting me to do stuff if I ever wanted to. So he's been a huge help.

How close are you guys? You mentioned how you may be moving closer as players through this process.

Yeah, real close. That's my guy. He's never done anything bad by me. Always tried to build me up, tried to be good for me. So, yeah, I ain't got nothing bad to say about Tyler. That's my guy. Hopefully continue the relationship down the road.

What's your behind-the-scenes been like? Have you gone through the install, preparing like you're going to play? How you just been staying sharp with the playbook?

Yeah, it's still being meetings a lot. I just go to rehab early in the morning and then go run, go lift and then still going to meetings. So I've been pretty dialed. I know it's kind of difficult to, I guess, put a number on it, but practice and ramping up is one thing, game shape is another thing.

How far do you feel like you are from game shape?

I think they do a good job, the strength staff and trainers, they do a good job of like load management. They can really track and see and then compare to what I've been doing on the side. So I think I'm pretty (much) there.

You look like yourself today, like starting, stopping, all that stuff. Do you feel pretty normal? Did you try your hamstring and everything?

Yes, sir. I think I feel better.

Do you feel like you can add to this offence, now that you've had a chance to watch it for almost half the season? Your presence can add now that you're back.

Yeah, I think receivers, we're supposed to be playmakers. We've got to make plays that we're not supposed to make, make plays that we're supposed to make, and just trying to be as explosive as I can. And also, I'm a bigger dude, 6'2", 215, so I think I can block pretty good.

How anxious have you been to be out there when you're watching your teammates, you're frustrated because you can't play because you're here to play? How anxious are you?

Pretty anxious, for sure. Just trying to get out there and catch the ball, catch the touchdowns. That'd be real nice, be out there with my teammates and kind of go through what they go through, just the grind of it, just staying positive. Yeah, just kind of being a pro. I'm excited for it.

You talked about relying on your foundation. The fact that it was another hamstring, I know it was a different one than the one you had before, but just the fact that it was a hamstring again, how did you deal with that? How did you process that?

Just you've got to stay level-headed through it all, stay even, stay yourself through it all, I'd say, and just relying on God and keeping me, just knowing that it's not my end-all be-all and it'll be just fine.

I know you don't want to be injured, but was it somewhat encouraging that it wasn't a re-injury or something that previously was, it was something that was brand new that pretty much couldn't be avoided?

It was a contact injury. It's not like I was just running. I just pulled it. Guy pushed me very, very hard, a big dude at that, and kind of just went down on the sidelines. I feel like a lot of people with hamstrings would do the same thing, but it's cool. I've just been trying to be me throughout it all.

In terms of, we hear the process of getting up to speed. Where do you feel like you are in terms of being behind, ahead of where you want to be, in terms of the speed process of getting caught up?

I ran the fastest I've ran since I've been here in rehab. I feel more explosive than I ever have, so I think I'm pretty good. I think I'm doing just fine.

How do you feel like you're camp-level? Would you find out about yourself as a player, just being able to consistently kind of do it here, and playing well against the Jags before the injury and that?

This is a professional. You've got a lot of older guys, you've got guys that are the same age, so just being able to learn from them. You know the proverbs say, being around the wise, you become wise, so I feel like that's what I've been going through, just trying to be a pro.

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