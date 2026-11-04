Saints Get Major Injury Boost as Browns Face Quarterback Uncertainty

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

The New Orleans Saints received encouraging injury updates Wednesday as left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson returned to practice ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns .

Meanwhile, Cleveland could be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday after reporting symptoms following Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watson initially passed concussion evaluations and finished the game but reported symptoms Monday night, putting his availability against New Orleans in question.

If Watson cannot play, second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to make his first start of the season.

Sanders started seven games as a rookie in 2025, throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. However, he has seen limited action this season, completing just three passes for 2 yards.

Watson has started all eight games for Cleveland this season, completing 65.5% of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Despite his efficiency, the Browns have struggled offensively, ranking 29th in the NFL with just 17.4 points per game.

For New Orleans, Wednesday's biggest development was the return of Banks, who practiced for the first time since undergoing ankle surgery in September .

The second-year left tackle has progressed considerably faster than initially expected, returning more than a month ahead of schedule.

The Saints now have a two-week window to activate Banks from injured reserve, potentially providing a significant boost to an offensive line that has struggled in his absence.

Backup left tackle Asim Richards has experienced difficulties adjusting to coach Kellen Moore's offensive scheme while filling in for Banks.

Initially expected to return in mid-December, Banks could reclaim his starting role once medically cleared, giving the Saints additional protection up front.

New Orleans also welcomed back Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Arizona State.

The rookie wide receiver participated on a limited basis Wednesday after missing the entire season to this point with a hamstring injury suffered during training camp .

Although his availability for Sunday's matchup remains uncertain, Tyson's return represents another encouraging development for a Saints offense looking to improve its passing attack.

With Banks and Tyson progressing toward their respective returns and Cleveland potentially facing a quarterback change, Sunday's matchup could feature a considerably different outlook for both teams than initially anticipated.

Full Injury Report

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Saints

Did Not Practice (DNP)

RB Alvin Kamara — Back/rest

Limited Participation (LP)

OT Kelvin Banks Jr. — Ankle

RB CJ Donaldson — Shoulder/concussion

CB Martin Emerson Jr. — Shin

OT Asim Richards — Thumb

WR Jordyn Tyson — Hamstring

Full Participation (FP)

S Justin Reid — Concussion

G Cesar Ruiz — Knee

DT Nathan Shepherd — Illness

Cleveland Browns

Did Not Practice (DNP)

QB Deshaun Watson — Concussion

OT Austin Barber — Calf

DT Maliek Collins — Elbow

LB Quincy Williams — Hamstring

Limited Participation (LP)

WR Denzel Boston — Calf

CB Myles Harden — Hamstring

C Elgton Jenkins — Knee

LB Carson Schwesinger — Wrist/ankle

DE Jared Verse — Knee

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.