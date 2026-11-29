Saints-Bengals Inactives for Today
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Today at Noon CT, the New Orleans Saints visit Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati to take on the AFC North-leading Bengals. New Orleans comes in at 3-7 on the year, while Joe Burrow-led Cinci is the polar opposite, 7-3.
The teams announced their inactive rosters for today's game just moments ago.
Saints Inactive Roster
After Friday's injury report by New Orleans, today's inactives show no surprises.
- RB CJ Donaldson
- OL Asim Richards
- OT Taliese Fuaga
- TE Juwan Johnson
- DL Nathan Shepherd
- QB Zach Wilson (designated third QB)
With tight end Johnson already declared out on Friday due to hamstring and wrist issues going on, and a calf injury putting second tight end Noah Fant on the questionable list, the Saints made a roster move on Saturday, elevating Treyton Welch from the practice squad to the active roster in a standard elevation.
Welch has been on and off the Saints practice squad since he joined the team in 2024. Originally, he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Browns in 2024 after a solid career at the University of Wyoming.
Offensive tackles Fuaga and Richards were both listed as questionable on Friday with knee situations. The Saints claimed tackle Colby Sorsdal earlier this week. He was signed to the Saints practice squad last week after being waived the Atlanta Falcons.
Sorsdal was originally a 5th round pick of Detroit in 2023, starting in three games, but appearing in sixteen that year. A left leg injury in the 2025 preseason landed him on Detroit's injured reserve for the year. He was waived as part of the final cuts by the Lions this training camp. He was picked up by the Falcons for a month and a half before being waived.
Though no roster moves have been announced moving Sorsdal up from the practice squad, he does seem to be a target for that action sooner rather than later.
For Donaldson, his healthy scratch seems more of a move that shows the team feels that the running backs they currently have will do the job fine without the journeyman in the lineup. He had costly fumbles in two of the last three games in which he has played.
Bengals Inactives
The Cinci wide receiver corps took a hit as the team named its inactives for today.
• WR Tee Higgins (hamstring)
• G Dalton Risner (knees)
• G Brian Parker II
• OT Myles Hinton
• DT Landon Robinson
Higgins is half of one of the most dangerous receiving tandems in the league, along with Ja'Marr Chase.
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.