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Today at Noon CT, the New Orleans Saints visit Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati to take on the AFC North-leading Bengals. New Orleans comes in at 3-7 on the year, while Joe Burrow-led Cinci is the polar opposite, 7-3.

The teams announced their inactive rosters for today's game just moments ago.

Saints Inactive Roster

After Friday's injury report by New Orleans, today's inactives show no surprises.

RB CJ Donaldson

OL Asim Richards

OT Taliese Fuaga

TE Juwan Johnson

DL Nathan Shepherd

QB Zach Wilson (designated third QB)

With tight end Johnson already declared out on Friday due to hamstring and wrist issues going on, and a calf injury putting second tight end Noah Fant on the questionable list, the Saints made a roster move on Saturday, elevating Treyton Welch from the practice squad to the active roster in a standard elevation.

New Orleans Saints tight end Treyton Welch (82) leaps in a preseason game versus the Cowboys - Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Welch has been on and off the Saints practice squad since he joined the team in 2024. Originally, he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Browns in 2024 after a solid career at the University of Wyoming.

Offensive tackles Fuaga and Richards were both listed as questionable on Friday with knee situations. The Saints claimed tackle Colby Sorsdal earlier this week. He was signed to the Saints practice squad last week after being waived the Atlanta Falcons.

Sorsdal was originally a 5th round pick of Detroit in 2023, starting in three games, but appearing in sixteen that year. A left leg injury in the 2025 preseason landed him on Detroit's injured reserve for the year. He was waived as part of the final cuts by the Lions this training camp. He was picked up by the Falcons for a month and a half before being waived.

Though no roster moves have been announced moving Sorsdal up from the practice squad, he does seem to be a target for that action sooner rather than later.

For Donaldson, his healthy scratch seems more of a move that shows the team feels that the running backs they currently have will do the job fine without the journeyman in the lineup. He had costly fumbles in two of the last three games in which he has played.

Bengals Inactives

The Cinci wide receiver corps took a hit as the team named its inactives for today.

• WR Tee Higgins (hamstring)

• G Dalton Risner (knees)

• G Brian Parker II

• OT Myles Hinton

• DT Landon Robinson

Higgins is half of one of the most dangerous receiving tandems in the league, along with Ja'Marr Chase.

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