Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

The New Orleans Saints (3-7) face arguably their toughest challenge of the season Sunday when they travel to Paycor Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-3).

Having lost six of their past eight games, the Saints will have little margin for error against an explosive Cincinnati offense led by NFL MVP candidate Joe Burrow and one of the league's most dangerous receiving tandems in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Between New Orleans' offensive struggles under head coach Kellen Moore and the daunting assignment facing defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, the Saints will need their most complete performance of the season to pull off an upset.

Can the Saints shock the NFL world in Cincinnati, or will Burrow and the Bengals turn Sunday's matchup into another forgettable afternoon for New Orleans?

Here's how the Saints On SI staff sees Sunday's Week 12 matchup unfolding.

Grant Chachere, Lead Writer: L 42-10

We are going to witness a cold-hearted murder on a cold, rainy day in Cincy.

The Saints pass rush could make life difficult for the NFL’s leading passer and potential NFL MVP Joe Burrow in the pocket, but he’s been solid under pressure as well.

According to Pro Football Focus, Burrow has completed 57.4% of his passes under pressure for 880 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions while averaging an impressive 8.7 yards per attempt. He has also excelled against the blitz, completing 69.6% of his passes for 956 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

On top of that, the Saints’ secondary, one of the league’s weaker units, has struggled against some of the premier receivers in the league. That doesn’t help when the Bengals have Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

While Cincinnati’s defense struggles against the run and its pass defense is so-so, it has a strong defensive front led by edge rusher Boye Mafe and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Tyler Shough will have to win this game by himself. The problem is, he won’t.

Bengals 42

Saints 10

Doug Joubert, Publisher: L 42-20

I wish I didn't have to say this, but I'm going to.

This could get really ugly, really quickly.

Former LSU Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is a surgeon. He can carve up defenses without blinking an eye. His accuracy and abilities are a wonder to behold, and I believe Saints fans will be wondering quickly about their team's defense.

Brandon Staley has done a better job of late getting his troops to buy into his system of zone defense in the backend, which then allows for heavy pressure on the front. That may have worked against Bryce Young and Caleb Williams, but Burrow is a step up. He wasn't just a Heisman Trophy winner; he is a Heisman guy who has translated well into the NFL. He's brainy, he can run when he has to, and has a friggin' rocket for an arm.

Meanwhile, the Saints offense is stuck in neutral, not getting anywhere fast on a regular basis.

There has been nothing that has convinced me that a Kellen Moore-led offense will outduel Joe Burrow.

There is nothing that can prove otherwise that a Staley defense can match up against Burrow's brain or brawn.

Yeah, ugly really quickly is a good possibility.

Bengals 42

Saints 20

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .