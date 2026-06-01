Saints Center Erik McCoy is Glad To Have Guard David Edwards In New Orleans

It has been a rough couple of seasons for center Erik McCoy and the New Orleans Saints offensive line.

Not only has McCoy missed more than half a season with injuries the past two years in a row, but the lack of help he’s had alongside him when he has been in there has been less than impressive.

Former first-round pick Trevor Penning was shipped off to Los Angeles to be a backup for the Chargers after a miserable 3-plus seasons in New Orleans. Remember Andrus Peat? He’s retired after briefly spending time in Las Vegas. Ryan Ramczyk also retired.

There also has been Lucas Patrick, Nick Saldiveri, Landon Young … gone, gone, gone … and others.

But now – for the first time in quite a few seasons – there’s hope for this offensive line. While there’s no guarantee they’ll be in the upper half of the league, they should be able to move up significantly.

Adding Taliese Fuaga during the 2024 draft and Kelvin Banks last year, the Saints went from bottom three to 25th in PFF’s rankings. With the addition of David Edwards at left guard upcoming, if the unit can remain relatively healthy, it will make things interesting.

Edwards is ‘a hell of a ball player’

McCoy was showering praise on Edwards during last week’s opening round of OTAs, saying, “he’s a hell of a ball player” and “I was a big fan of what he did in Buffalo (2023-25) and a big fan of what he did in L.A. (with Rams from 2019-22). He is a big-bodied, explosive football player.”

The Saints indeed turned to Edwards as their co-huge splash in free agency. After signing running back Travis Etienne to a four-year, $52 million deal, the team gave Edwards an even bigger contract – four years, $61 million.

With the two bookend tackles in Fuaga and Banks and McCoy in the middle, Edwards should provide stability at guard, along with former first-round pick Cesar Ruiz, who will enter his seventh year with the Saints and sixth as an every-week starter.

“We’re going to feel out each other, and we’ll keep growing. (Edwards) will be a great addition to this team,” McCoy said.

This offseason, these OTAs important as ever

For this offensive line, as McCoy said, gaining continuity and reps together will be key. Of course, that goes back to being able to stay healthy, which this offensive line hasn’t really been able to do since Sean Payton left after the 2021 season.

However, just getting to know one another and their tendencies are important.

Interesting first week of OTAs. Tyler Shough making his presence felt. Kellen Moore dances around Kamara topic. https://t.co/cJJRNZK261 — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) May 29, 2026

“From a personal standpoint, just the offseason programs have placed emphasis on a lot of the strengths I lost with injuries,” McCoy said. “A lot of the twitchiness and explosiveness I have had in the past – something you try to regain as you get older.

“From a football standpoint, ball is ball, so there’s been an emphasis on the weight-room stuff for me. It’s been going well.”