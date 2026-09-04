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Saints Depth Chart: Rookie Earns Starting Role, Cam Jordan’s Status Looms

Rookie wide receiver Barion Brown’s rise continues with a starting designation, while Cameron Jordan’s spot atop the depth chart raises questions about his availability for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.
Grant Chachere|
Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The New Orleans Saints released their unofficial depth chart a little over a week before opening the season against the Detroit Lions on September 13.

Most of the lineup holds no surprises, remaining largely static outside of injury updates. Still, even subtle adjustments offer key insights into where the team stands.

Here are two major takeaways from the Saints' initial depth chart release.

Barion Brown is Designated as a Starter

Saint
Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Barion Brown (19) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest standouts of training camp has been rookie wide receiver Barion Brown

As the receiving corps' primary speed threat, Brown brings a versatile skill set reminiscent of Rashid Shaheed. Beyond his initial role as the primary return specialist, he showcased broad offensive utility throughout camp. In addition to consistently producing downfield plays, he capped off his preseason with a 7-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep against the Dallas Cowboys during the preseason finale.

"I knew he was an explosive player, but I didn't know he could play like that,” Saints left tackle Kelvin Banks said. “He's a dog, man. Even from the first practice, I seen him make some cuts, and run some routes and explode off the ball, and I was like 'yeah, he's going to be special.'"

Will Cam Jordan Suit Up for the Season Opener?

Saint
Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) chats during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Jordan being listed as a starting edge rusher on the Saints' initial unofficial depth chart stood out as one of the most notable takeaways. 

While the 16-year veteran and franchise sack leader is listed as a starter, an ankle injury from early training camp puts his status for the season opener in doubt.

Still, keeping him atop the depth chart over Chase Young and Carl Granderson highlights his continued role as a key defensive leader.

Does this suggest he will be back for the season opener? Head coach Kellen Moore advises caution. 

“We’ll see how this week goes. We’ll probably have a better idea at the beginning of next week. We’ll have a couple of practices this week, and then next week we should have a good idea, honestly, of what workload those guys are able to do. That will project us into what Week 1 will look like.”

Of course, we will find out next week as we will get plenty of media availability next week.

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Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.

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