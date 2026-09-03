4 Things Kellen Moore Said That Should Excite Saints Fans Before Week 1

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

The New Orleans Saints held their final media availability before the regular season kicks off next week as they prepare for the season opener against the Detroit Lions .

Before giving his players a few days to recharge, head coach Kellen Moore met with reporters and touched on several topics surrounding the Saints' increased expectations heading into the regular season. From the development of rookies Bryce Lance and Barion Brown to Martin Emerson Jr.'s progress in a new defensive scheme, Moore offered some final observations on what stood out during camp and where New Orleans stands heading into its opener against Detroit.

Three Roster Decision that Will Make a Difference in this Season. Read it here.

There was also a noticeable sense of confidence in Moore's assessment of his team, but it will soon be tested against one of the league's top teams. But before attention completely turns toward Detroit, here are five quotes from Moore's latest media availability that stood out.

Where do you see Bryce Lance's biggest jump in development?

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryce Lance (18) looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yeah, I'd just say the physicality. I think for a bigger kid, obviously, that's going to be an important part, particularly in the run game. I thought he's been a really physical player. We know he's fast, but the physicality — and then just the mental stuff is always the challenge for these guys. I thought he was doing a good job picking it up.

Did Bryce and Barion (Brown) progress faster than rookies typically do from the fourth and sixth rounds, in your experience?

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Barion Brown (19) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I would say the way training camp went, they ended up having a lot more opportunities, probably, than we thought, and then they took advantage of those. You know, a couple injuries, Jalen stepping away from football, a couple things happened like that, and all of a sudden they're playing a lot. And so they did a great job.

Have you been able to get a sense of how the expectations have been raised around here? Have you noticed it, and if so, why do you think that's the reason?

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore celebrates a reception at the one-yard line during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I mean, I'd say our team has confidence. I think we finished well last year. That feels like a long time ago now. But, I think our guys are excited about this. They're excited about the opportunity to go compete. We're going to open up with one of the top teams in the league in Detroit. It's going to be a lot of fun.

We know what an NFL season is going to take. There's going to be some highs, there's going to be some lows, and so I think we've got the right kind of guys to navigate it.

How have you seen Martin Emerson Jr evolve these past couple of weeks, and what's impressed you the most about him as a player?

Aug 20, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (22) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think it was a little bit of an adjustment, just coming off of an injury in particular, but also it's a very different scheme from what he played in Cleveland. And both schemes were really, really successful. And so it was just some new techniques, some new adjustments for him.

I think you saw that as he went through the whole training camp. You could see what the back half of training camp looked like. It looked really good. And so I think credit to him as far as adapting and adjusting, and then just getting back to, you know, the version of him that he always wants to be coming off that injury. It takes a little bit of time to come off of those.

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.