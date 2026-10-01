Saints' Etienne to IR Plus Nine on Injury Report, Three for the Falcons

The New Orleans Saints announced roster moves today. The most significant of which affects the squad's running game that was just seeming to come into its own.

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Starting running back Travis Etienne Jr has been placed on Designated to Return Injured Reserve list after a hamstring injury to his left leg on a 1st down run on Sunday.

When asked about a timeline for A-Chan, head coach Kellen Moore didn't have an answer yet.

"We'll see," Moore said, "It'll take a little while, so obviously we felt like there would be at least four weeks, and then we'll just kind of see how this thing progresses."

"It obviously sucks, losing him," Saints quarterback Tyler Shough said in reaction to having Etienne out of action, "but I've got full confidence in AK (Alvin Kamara), and Kendre (Miller), and CJ (Donaldson), and all those guys. They're beasts. I feel like there's not really much of a drop off. You obviously feel and miss him (Etienne) out of the field, but we'll be ready to go regardless."

A Promotion and Two Signings

In other moves,

- wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr was promoted to the 53-man roster today, as expected.

- running back Ulysses Bently IV, who was one of those who tried out for the Saints yesterday at their practice facility, has been signed to the team's practice squad.

- Another tryout from Wednesday who's been signed is EDGE David Ojabo. He was also one of the half-dozen who had tryouts for the team yesterday.

Bently spent time at SMU and finished at Ole Miss, then went undrafted in 2025. After signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Colts in 2025, he spent most of his time on the practice squad until the end of August this year.

Nigerian-Scottish-man Ojabo was drafted in the 2nd round by the Ravens in 2022. The next year, he was placed on injured reserve after a partially torn ACL ended his season. After two years of inactivity, he was released by Baltimore. Ojabo signed with the Dolphins this year, but was released on the final cut down day.

Saints Injury Report

Nine players were listed on the Thursday injury report for the Saints. Among those who did not practice were

- Linebacker Kaden Elliss with a calf

- EDGE Carl Granderson with an ankle

- EDGE Anfernee Jennings with a knee

- Linebacker Pete Werner with a shoulder

Those limited included

- Safety Julian Blackmon with a calf

- Wide receiver/returner Barion Brown with a hamstring

- Tight end Noah Fant with an abdomen

- Defensive lineman Christen Miller with a toe

The ninth was good news. Returning to full practice this week after missing last week and the Raiders game with a shoulder was Martin Emerson Jr.

Atlanta Injury Report

The Falcons had a trio of players on their report for Thursday

- Defensive end Za'Darius Smith did not participate with a designated rest day.

- Linebacker Divine Deablo was limited with a hamstring.

- Defensive end Samson Ebukam was also limited with a hamstring injury.

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