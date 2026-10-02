Saints QB Not Overwhelmed for 1st Prime Time Start, Talks about Gleason, the Punt Block, and the Rivalry

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There is enough pressure on any NFL quarterback every time he steps out on the gridiron.

Add to that, Saints QB Tyler Shough is doing it as a starter in the league for only a baker's dozen times.

And his team is trying to bounce back from a horrid 4th quarter in the loss to Las Vegas...

And it's a division rival game, one that he has been told about since getting here.

Plus, this is the anniversary of the return of the Saints to the Superdome 20-years ago after Katrina lambasted the Crescent City. The team battles those same birds from Atlanta on Monday night that they did two decades ago in a Monday Night Football game that has had historical implications on the New Orleans franchise and the city that has fallen in love with it.

Oh, did we mention this is also his first prime time game?

No pressure at all.

Thursday, Shough spoke to the media for the first time since the Raiders loss, and topic number one was the rebirth of the city that he now claims as his own. Head coach Kellen Moore had the players watch a video about that game twenty years ago that featured both video of the contest along with those who were there.

"It was emotional," Shough said, not afraid to share how he was touched. "I got a little teared up just watching it. Seeing people who still work here, staff members, Jay Romig talking about the impact on the city, the significance of it (the game), and seeing former players talk about those moments. You really feel just how important the Saints are and how important our work is. It makes you really want to prepare and work hard. It was really good for him (Moore) to play that and to know why we're playing this game and the importance of this rivalry."

Shough emphasized the significance of Steve Gleason, not just his punt block, but what he means to Shough and the Saints.

"His transformation, his impact on the city and what he means to us was a huge focal point," Shough continued. "He's been kind of a mentor for me, (along with) his entire family and support system. Early on when I got here, I really didn't know the true impact that he had. I was wandering around the facility and got to go to his Kids' Camp and get to talk him. I saw right then and there who he is as man, who their family is. I want to do everything I can to support them. They're sending Gleason merch for my son all the time, representing what they've done for the city, which is tremendous."

Now, the young man starting only his 13th game in an NFL uniform, gets to be the focal point on a Monday Night Game, something he grew up watching.

"It's a really cool moment," Shough understated, "when you grow up watching that and you hear that ESPN jingle. You love those moments. At the same time, it doesn't change our process. We get to go out there and play with our buddies that we work with every single day to get stuff right. That's why I'm really excited to do it."

As to bouncing back from that loss to Las Vegas, Shough thinks his team has done so this week.

"I don't think anything's changed, regardless of win or loss, we're out there, having fun, ready to work," Shough listed off. "This football team (Atlanta) is a really good football team, coming off a huge win. It's going to be a good test for us, especially a division rival."

When talking about the 4th quarter turnovers, Shough did not shy away from taking the lion's share of the blame, while possibly taking a jab at the fumble that might have been a pass.

"Each one of them are correctable," he began. "The fourth down, I think it was called a fumble, they (the Falcons) did a good job at cover zero. I think that was correctable in my in and out technique. I can play the high-low game or run it. The interception, I think that's where I can just take the sack or run. That one was completely on me. I think the fumble (on the reception that was then fumbled by tight end Juwan Johnson), I can put Juwan in a better spot to where he's not turning around with the guy right on him. I can throw it away. That's a situation with the time clock management. Those are really good learning points in the game. I think it's more of a slight shift from the standpoint of how we go about that process. And we have, and we will."

Shough also knows how important the rivalry between Atlanta and New Orleans is.

"The first time I came here, I think more than anything, everybody talks about the Atlanta game," Shough admitted. "They talk about the importance of that. They don't care if we win or lose any other game. (I think) it depends on the fan you're talking to. I think it's awesome. I feel like this is one of the last really cool rivalries in the NFL, and we want to be a part of that. We want to run the show."

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