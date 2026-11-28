The New Orleans Saints (3-7) travel to Paycor Stadium on Sunday to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-3), looking to overcome a struggling offense against a formidable opponent.

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Following a tough loss to Chicago featuring six sacks and two turnovers, quarterback Tyler Shough and the Saints face an urgent need to establish the run game and fix pass protection issues .

A key opportunity lies in Cincinnati's run defense, which is surrendering 5.1 yards per carry, making a run-heavy game plan essential to control the tempo and keep the Bengals' high-powered offense off the field.

Here is a statistical breakdown of Cincinnati's defense and the players the Saints must account for Sunday.

Defensive Statistics

Bengals Boye Mafe (53) celebrates a play during their game against the Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on Monday November 23, 2026. The Bengals were up 10-7 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season; NFL rankings in parentheses, where verified.

Points allowed per game: 21.5 (13th)

Total yards allowed per game: 348.9 (24th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 222.4 (16th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 126.5 (24th)

Third-down conversion rate allowed: 44.4%

Sacks: 29 (8th)

Interceptions: 5 (T-24th)

Takeaways: 12

Defensive Stat Leaders

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) after stopping the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2nd half of Sunday Night Football at Paycor Stadium on Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tackles

LB Barrett Carter: 84 tackles

LB Demetrius Knight Jr.: 78 tackles

S Jordan Battle: 62 tackles

S Bryan Cook: 50 tackles

CB Daxton Hill: 44 tackles

Sacks

DE Boye Mafe: 9.5 sacks

DT Dexter Lawrence: 5 sacks

DT Jonathan Allen: 4 sacks

DE Myles Murphy: 2.5 sacks

Interceptions

- S Jordan Battle: 3 interceptions

Forced Fumbles

LB Barrett Carter: 2 forced fumbles

DE Boye Mafe: 2 forced fumbles

CB DJ Turner II: 2 forced fumbles

Three Players to Watch

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter of the NFL International Week 9 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. The Bengals won the international matchup, 34-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DE Boye Mafe

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Mafe has emerged as one of the league's most productive pass rushers in his first season with Cincinnati.

The former second-round pick has recorded 30 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Additionally, Mafe ranks third in the NFL in sacks and fifth in quarterback pressures (50).

Mafe is coming off a dominant performance against Washington, recording three sacks and seven quarterback pressures in Monday night's loss to the Commanders.

His explosive first step, athleticism and ability to generate pressure around the edge could create significant problems for a Saints offensive line that has struggled to protect Shough.

Considering New Orleans surrendered six sacks against Chicago, limiting Mafe's effectiveness should be among its biggest offensive priorities.

DT Dexter Lawrence II

One of Cincinnati's biggest offseason acquisitions, Lawrence has provided the Bengals with one of the NFL's most disruptive interior defensive linemen.

The former Clemson standout has recorded 30 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks through 10 games.

At 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, Lawrence possesses a rare combination of size, strength and athleticism that allows him to overwhelm interior offensive linemen, collapse the pocket and disrupt rushing lanes.

With starting center Erik McCoy dealing with an injury and New Orleans struggling with interior pass protection, Lawrence presents arguably the most concerning matchup for the Saints' offensive line.

LB Barrett Carter

In his second NFL season, Carter has established himself as one of Cincinnati's most productive and dependable defenders.

The former fourth-round pick out of Clemson leads the Bengals with 84 tackles while recording five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

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