Saints Face Another Nightmare Matchup in the Trenches Against Cincinnati
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The New Orleans Saints (3-7) travel to Paycor Stadium on Sunday to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (7-3), looking to overcome a struggling offense against a formidable opponent.
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Following a tough loss to Chicago featuring six sacks and two turnovers, quarterback Tyler Shough and the Saints face an urgent need to establish the run game and fix pass protection issues.
A key opportunity lies in Cincinnati's run defense, which is surrendering 5.1 yards per carry, making a run-heavy game plan essential to control the tempo and keep the Bengals' high-powered offense off the field.
Here is a statistical breakdown of Cincinnati's defense and the players the Saints must account for Sunday.
Defensive Statistics
Through Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season; NFL rankings in parentheses, where verified.
- Points allowed per game: 21.5 (13th)
- Total yards allowed per game: 348.9 (24th)
- Passing yards allowed per game: 222.4 (16th)
- Rushing yards allowed per game: 126.5 (24th)
- Third-down conversion rate allowed: 44.4%
- Sacks: 29 (8th)
- Interceptions: 5 (T-24th)
- Takeaways: 12
Defensive Stat Leaders
Tackles
- LB Barrett Carter: 84 tackles
- LB Demetrius Knight Jr.: 78 tackles
- S Jordan Battle: 62 tackles
- S Bryan Cook: 50 tackles
- CB Daxton Hill: 44 tackles
Sacks
- DE Boye Mafe: 9.5 sacks
- DT Dexter Lawrence: 5 sacks
- DT Jonathan Allen: 4 sacks
- DE Myles Murphy: 2.5 sacks
Interceptions
- S Jordan Battle: 3 interceptions
Forced Fumbles
- LB Barrett Carter: 2 forced fumbles
- DE Boye Mafe: 2 forced fumbles
- CB DJ Turner II: 2 forced fumbles
Three Players to Watch
DE Boye Mafe
After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Mafe has emerged as one of the league's most productive pass rushers in his first season with Cincinnati.
The former second-round pick has recorded 30 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Additionally, Mafe ranks third in the NFL in sacks and fifth in quarterback pressures (50).
Mafe is coming off a dominant performance against Washington, recording three sacks and seven quarterback pressures in Monday night's loss to the Commanders.
His explosive first step, athleticism and ability to generate pressure around the edge could create significant problems for a Saints offensive line that has struggled to protect Shough.
Considering New Orleans surrendered six sacks against Chicago, limiting Mafe's effectiveness should be among its biggest offensive priorities.
DT Dexter Lawrence II
One of Cincinnati's biggest offseason acquisitions, Lawrence has provided the Bengals with one of the NFL's most disruptive interior defensive linemen.
The former Clemson standout has recorded 30 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks through 10 games.
At 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, Lawrence possesses a rare combination of size, strength and athleticism that allows him to overwhelm interior offensive linemen, collapse the pocket and disrupt rushing lanes.
With starting center Erik McCoy dealing with an injury and New Orleans struggling with interior pass protection, Lawrence presents arguably the most concerning matchup for the Saints' offensive line.
LB Barrett Carter
In his second NFL season, Carter has established himself as one of Cincinnati's most productive and dependable defenders.
The former fourth-round pick out of Clemson leads the Bengals with 84 tackles while recording five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant