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From the frying pan and into the fire for the New Orleans Saints as game two of this current road trip takes them to Ohio to take on the AFC North leading Bengals this Sunday. Cincinnati has been installed as a 9.5-point favorite over the visiting Saints by DraftKings.

Saints-Bengals Odds - By clicking on the image you will be taken to the DraftKings website | DraftKings.com

Losses Last Week for Both Teams

Saints Still Stumbling

A frustrating season for Saints fans continued last Sunday. New Orleans hit the road, hoping to improve on their three wins this season. Instead, another poor offensive showing doomed the Saints in their 21-13 loss in Chicago. The victorious Bears are tied with the Detroit Lions for the lead in the NFC North.

Questions continue to swirl about how long the Saints can continue to have this kind of effort from its coach, Kellen Moore, who came to New Orleans as a recognized offensive mastermind. Though the team showed promise at the beginning of the season under 2nd year quarterback Tyler Shough, a lack of a running game all year has led to relying more and more on Shough finding an open receiver. A one-dimensional offense leads to all sorts of problems, as the young quarterback has felt. He is pressured on most pass plays, resulting in Shough starting to give up on his receivers' routes too early and getting the dreaded "happy feet." Hall of Famer Tom Brady made comments to that affect on Sunday's broadcas t.

This offensive drought, though, has not hindered some outstanding defensive play by New Orleans. The Saints D shut down Chicago for the most part on Sunday, and did the same thing against the Panthers a week earlier, except for Carolina's final two drives.

Bengals' 5-Game Streak Broken

Cinci had been on a roll as of late, winning five in a row going into their Monday Night game against the Commanders. In a battle of former LSU Heisman Trophy winners, Jayden Daniels outgunned the Bengals' Joe Burrow, bringing the Cincinnati win streak to a halt.

To be fair, the Bengals' wins during that five-game tear included victories over the Dolphins, the Ravens, and the Titans, who share six wins among themselves in their 31-games in total.

Our Grant Chachere will have more on the explosive Cincinnati offense on Wednesday. at Saints On SI.

Saints Mailbag

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