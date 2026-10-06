Saints Get Torched on Social Media After Disastrous Falcons Loss

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The New Orleans Saints picked the worst possible night to deliver their ugliest performance of the season.

With the franchise commemorating the 20th anniversary of its emotional return to the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina, the Saints were dominated by their biggest rival, falling 45-24 to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

And Saints fans were not shy about expressing their frustration afterward.

The Saints Can't Stop the Run

The Falcons rushed for a dominant 205 yards after Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson ran roughshod over the Saints’ depleted and fatigued defense.

Bijan Robinson spearheaded the ground attack with 19 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, delivering explosive plays throughout the night. Meanwhile, Brian Robinson provided a powerful complementary punch, finishing with 14 carries for 62 yards and finding the end zone three times to anchor Atlanta's physical offensive showing.

The Saints defense currently ranks 30th out of 32 NFL teams in rushing defense, allowing 147.5 yards per game and five yards per carry. Additionally, New Orleans has allowed nine rushing touchdowns this season, which is the most in the league.

Saints u got to stop the run this game



Saints: pic.twitter.com/vhSSAhLowS — AJ (@JDAWG_KINGME92) October 6, 2026

Missed tackles everywhere. Getting blown off the line of scrimmage. Cant cover. Can’t stop the run. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 6, 2026

saints have allowed a TD or conversion on 12/16 short yardage tuns defended



31st in medium yardage epa/play allowed



20th first down run defense



32nd in 2nd down run defense



2nd in 3rd down run defense, but only faced 4 runs on 3rd down, allowing a conversion on 3/4 plays — AVY3N, B.S. (@avy3n) October 5, 2026

saints also:



28th in 1st qtr rushing yards allowed

17th in 2nd qtr rushing yards allowed

21st in 3rd qtr rushing yards allowed

20th in 4th qtr rushing yards allowed



so the narrative they bow up over the course of a game? false. https://t.co/V0qe6i4NTJ — AVY3N, B.S. (@avy3n) October 5, 2026

To add insult to injury, New Orleans couldn’t run the ball to save its life, as the Saints could only muster 50 yards on 15 total carries—a dismal average of just 2.6 yards per rushing attempt. Meanwhile, Atlanta dictating tempo upfront allowed them to average nearly six yards per carry, keeping the Saints constantly on their heels.

If you cannot run the ball in the National Football League, you are cooked. Period.

And the fans knew that as well.

It’s so hard to win in the NFL if you can’t either stop the run or run the football well.



The Saints failed miserably in both categories tonight. Impossible to win that way. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 6, 2026

The #Saints running back room every time they touch the ball: pic.twitter.com/fvqCtrUcAa — SleeperSaints (@SleeperSaints) October 6, 2026

They can’t run the ball though. Hard to target the middle of the field when you can’t move the linebackers off a spot because they don’t fear the run game. https://t.co/zR2LYqvvP8 — Grant (@gp8957) October 6, 2026

The Fans are Frustrated with Kellen Moore

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond the defense, much of the consensus on the Saints' problems has fallen on head coach Kellen Moore.

Moore and the Saints have been criticized for slow starts, not only this season but also going back to last season. In fact, the Saints hold the record for the most games trailing by double-digit deficits with 16, the most in the NFL since 2025.

Who has been the head coach of the New Orleans Saints since 2025? You guessed it: Kellen Moore.

Moore was hammered with questions surrounding the team's preparedness for games. While Moore delivered the usual coach-speak about how "we need to get better," Who Dat Nation was not buying it.

THE CITY, THE STATE, EVEN THE DAMN NFL DRILLED IN THE TEAM’S HEAD ALL WEEK HOW IMPORTANT THIS GAME WAS!!!!! WTF do you mean “unprepared”?!!!



Just a striking indictment on Kellen Moore that will haunt his tenure forever if he doesn’t get his shit together as a HC. https://t.co/Zmlc7L9vyc — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) October 6, 2026

I'm out on Kellen Moore. Win or lose, it’s the same thing every week: a flat first half, then hero ball in the second. If you can't get your team ready for this game. Then what could you do.? #Saints — TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) October 6, 2026

Kellen Moore admitting his team was unprepared. You got a Saints captain arguing with fans after they gave up 45 points.



Bad look for Moore and his staff. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 6, 2026

Kellen Moore when something negative happens to his team.



Kellen Moore when something good happens for his team



Kellen Moore when an egregious call goes against the Saints.



Kellen Moore when a 75 yd TD pass is thrown to Olave. pic.twitter.com/XuUk2nAa1w — BourbonAndBeer (@BourbonAndBeer) October 6, 2026

Saints lose 45-24.



- Get Kellen Moore out of here. Take Staley with him.

- Offense is bad.

- No run game.

- O-line is trash.

- Defense is terrible at every level.

- The Saints have lost 16 of the last 18 games at the Dome.

- There have only been 6 losing seasons since the… pic.twitter.com/QVea5HV8yE — Jeremy (@JKMJXH4) October 6, 2026

Saints Mailbag

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