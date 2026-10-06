Saints Get Torched on Social Media After Disastrous Falcons Loss
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The New Orleans Saints picked the worst possible night to deliver their ugliest performance of the season.
With the franchise commemorating the 20th anniversary of its emotional return to the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina, the Saints were dominated by their biggest rival, falling 45-24 to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
And Saints fans were not shy about expressing their frustration afterward.
The Saints Can't Stop the Run
The Falcons rushed for a dominant 205 yards after Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson ran roughshod over the Saints’ depleted and fatigued defense.
Bijan Robinson spearheaded the ground attack with 19 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, delivering explosive plays throughout the night. Meanwhile, Brian Robinson provided a powerful complementary punch, finishing with 14 carries for 62 yards and finding the end zone three times to anchor Atlanta's physical offensive showing.
The Saints defense currently ranks 30th out of 32 NFL teams in rushing defense, allowing 147.5 yards per game and five yards per carry. Additionally, New Orleans has allowed nine rushing touchdowns this season, which is the most in the league.
To add insult to injury, New Orleans couldn’t run the ball to save its life, as the Saints could only muster 50 yards on 15 total carries—a dismal average of just 2.6 yards per rushing attempt. Meanwhile, Atlanta dictating tempo upfront allowed them to average nearly six yards per carry, keeping the Saints constantly on their heels.
If you cannot run the ball in the National Football League, you are cooked. Period.
And the fans knew that as well.
The Fans are Frustrated with Kellen Moore
Beyond the defense, much of the consensus on the Saints' problems has fallen on head coach Kellen Moore.
Moore and the Saints have been criticized for slow starts, not only this season but also going back to last season. In fact, the Saints hold the record for the most games trailing by double-digit deficits with 16, the most in the NFL since 2025.
Who has been the head coach of the New Orleans Saints since 2025? You guessed it: Kellen Moore.
Moore was hammered with questions surrounding the team's preparedness for games. While Moore delivered the usual coach-speak about how "we need to get better," Who Dat Nation was not buying it.
Saints Mailbag
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant