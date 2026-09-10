Saints Injury Report: Kamara Practices Again, 4 Players Sit Out

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Participation levels remained completely unchanged throughout the New Orleans Saints' second official Week 1 practice session as they prepare for their regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions .

The session provided coaching staff and fans alike with a mixed bag of encouraging health updates and ongoing injury concerns across the roster.

On an encouraging note, the Saints' running back room is showing notable signs of improvement compared to last week. Star running back Alvin Kamara joined Travis Etienne Jr. and Kendre Miller to log a second consecutive limited practice session, indicating progress in his return.

On the flip side, rookie running back Audric Estime was held out of active drills due to an ongoing thigh issue. Although he was present in the building during media availability and reports suggest the setback is not considered severe, his overall status and game-day availability for Week 1 remain uncertain.

Here are the practice reports for both teams:

New Orleans Saints

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (92) walks off the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did Not Participate

TE Oscar Delp (hamstring)

RB Audric Estime (thigh)

DE Cam Jordan (hamstring)

DL Davon Godchaux (rest day)

Limited Participation

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

As previously reported, veteran defensive end Cam Jordan will not play in the season opener against Detroit. It is the first time the 8-time Pro Bowler has missed a game since Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

Godchaux sitting out Thursday’s practice was no surprise, as the veteran has regularly received rest days when the Saints shift their focus to third-down work.

Beyond Godchaux’s scheduled absence, New Orleans appears to be in relatively good shape health-wise ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Kellen Moore has noted that Jordan is doing whatever he can to play as soon as possible.

"He's done a really good job through this recovery process, and we'll just take it week by week," Moore said Wednesday.

Kamara will be limited throughout the week as his game status remains undetermined.

Detroit Lions

Aug 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Derrick Moore (9) celebrates his sack on Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman (15) with cornerback Aamaris Brown (42) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Limited Participation

DB Christian Izien (Groin)

EDGE Derrick Moore (Hamstring)

DL Mekhi Wingo (Groin)

Full Participation

CB Keith Abney II (Hand)

S Thomas Harper (Ankle)

LB Trevor Nowaske (Knee)

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Ankle)

LB Jimmy Rolder (Ankle)

Ahead of Sunday's season opener against the New Orleans Saints, Detroit's latest practice report offers encouraging news.

For a second consecutive day, defensive back Christian Izien, edge rusher Derrick Moore and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo were listed as limited participants.

Cornerbacks Keith Abney II and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., safety Thomas Harper, and linebackers Trevor Nowaske and Jimmy Rolder were all full participants once again—short of clearing names from the injury report entirely, this is the best outcome Detroit could have hoped for.

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