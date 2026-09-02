Saints Bring Back 2 Players on Practice Squad

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The New Orleans Saints announced that wide receiver Kevin Austin and tight end Treyton Welch have been signed to the practice squad.

The move comes after the Saints had originally waived Austin and Welch . That occurred post-claiming offensive tackle Mason Murphy and defensive tackle Colby Wooden from the waiver wire. Both Austin and Welch were a part of the original 53-man roster that was released on Sunday before the moves on Monday.

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Treyton Welch (82) jumps over Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron (45) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Austin and Welch were not claimed through the waiver wire, the Saints added the two pass catchers to their practice squad. No surprises there as both have performed well throughout training camp with Austin receiving first-team reps when the injury bug hit the receiving corps.

New Orleans will play its first regular-season game on Sept. 13 as it travels to the Midwest to take on the Detroit Lions .

Below is the updated 53-man roster and practice squad:

New Orleans Saints 53-man roster

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback (3): Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Zach Wilson

Running Back (4): Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Audric Estimé

Wide Receiver (4): Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Bryce Lance, Barion Brown, Jordyn Tyson (Injured Reserve/Designated to Return)

Tight End (3): Juwan Johnson, Noah Fant, Oscar Delp

Offensive Line (9): Kelvin Banks Jr., Taliese Fuaga, David Edwards, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Mason Murphy, Asim Richards, William Sherman, Jeremiah Wright

Defensive Line (7): Davon Godchaux, Nathan Shepherd, John Ridgeway III, Khristian Boyd, Vernon Broughton, Christen Miller, Colby Wooten

Edge Rusher (5): Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan, Tyree Wilson, Anfernee Jennings

Linebacker (5): Kaden Elliss, Pete Werner, Danny Stutsman, Isaiah Stalbird, Chris Rumph, Jaylan Ford (Injured Reserve/Designated to Return)

Cornerback (6): Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley, Martin Emerson Jr., Jayden Price, Mike Reid, Decamerion Richardson

Safety/Defensive Back (4): Justin Reid, Julian Blackmon, Jonas Sanker, Jordan Howden

Specialists (3): Daniel Carlson (K), Ryan Wright (P), Zach Wood (LS)

Saints Practice Squad

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (81) celebrates a reception at the one-yard line during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Kevin Austin

EDGE Fadil Diggs

RB CJ Donaldson

CB TJ Hall Jr.

OT Alan Herron

OT Easton Kilty

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper

WR Trey Palmer

LB Jackson Sirmon

TE Stone Smartt

K Charlie Smyth

DL Jay’Viar Suggs

WR Cedric Tillman

TE Treyton Welch

RB Zamir White

OT Alex Wollschlager

Reserve List

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injured Reserved/Designated to Return

LB Jaylan Ford

WR Jordyn Tyson

Injured Reserve/Season-Ending

DB Dalys Beanum

DL Bryan Bresee

RB Ty Chandler

DE Mike Heldman

CB David Long Jr.

TE Moliki Matavao

RB Devin Neal

OL Dillon Radunz

S Lorenzo Styles

OT Barry Wesley

CB Rejzohn Wright

Placed on PUP

OL Nick Saldiveri

WR Mason Tipton

Reserve/Suspension

WR Brock Rechsteiner

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