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Saints Bring Back 2 Players on Practice Squad

Kevin Austin Jr. and Treyton Welch are staying in New Orleans after clearing waivers, giving the Saints two familiar pass-catching options on the practice squad.
Grant Chachere|
Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (81) reacts to making a first down against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (81) reacts to making a first down against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New Orleans Saints

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The New Orleans Saints announced that wide receiver Kevin Austin and tight end Treyton Welch have been signed to the practice squad.

The move comes after the Saints had originally waived Austin and Welch. That occurred post-claiming offensive tackle Mason Murphy and defensive tackle Colby Wooden from the waiver wire. Both Austin and Welch were a part of the original 53-man roster that was released on Sunday before the moves on Monday.

Saint
Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Treyton Welch (82) jumps over Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron (45) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Austin and Welch were not claimed through the waiver wire, the Saints added the two pass catchers to their practice squad. No surprises there as both have performed well throughout training camp with Austin receiving first-team reps when the injury bug hit the receiving corps.

New Orleans will play its first regular-season game on Sept. 13 as it travels to the Midwest to take on the Detroit Lions.

Below is the updated 53-man roster and practice squad:

New Orleans Saints 53-man roster

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Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback (3): Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Zach Wilson

Running Back (4): Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Audric Estimé

Wide Receiver (4): Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Bryce Lance, Barion Brown, Jordyn Tyson (Injured Reserve/Designated to Return)

Tight End (3): Juwan Johnson, Noah Fant, Oscar Delp

Offensive Line (9): Kelvin Banks Jr., Taliese Fuaga, David Edwards, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Mason Murphy, Asim Richards, William Sherman, Jeremiah Wright

Defensive Line (7): Davon Godchaux, Nathan Shepherd, John Ridgeway III, Khristian Boyd, Vernon Broughton, Christen Miller, Colby Wooten

Edge Rusher (5): Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan, Tyree Wilson, Anfernee Jennings

Linebacker (5): Kaden Elliss, Pete Werner, Danny Stutsman, Isaiah Stalbird, Chris Rumph, Jaylan Ford (Injured Reserve/Designated to Return)

Cornerback (6): Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley, Martin Emerson Jr., Jayden Price, Mike Reid, Decamerion Richardson

Safety/Defensive Back (4): Justin Reid, Julian Blackmon, Jonas Sanker, Jordan Howden

Specialists (3): Daniel Carlson (K), Ryan Wright (P), Zach Wood (LS)

Saints Practice Squad

Saint
Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (81) celebrates a reception at the one-yard line during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • WR Kevin Austin
  • EDGE Fadil Diggs
  • RB CJ Donaldson
  • CB TJ Hall Jr.
  • OT Alan Herron
  • OT Easton Kilty
  • WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper
  • WR Trey Palmer
  • LB Jackson Sirmon
  • TE Stone Smartt
  • K Charlie Smyth
  • DL Jay’Viar Suggs
  • WR Cedric Tillman
  • TE Treyton Welch
  • RB Zamir White
  • OT Alex Wollschlager

Reserve List

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Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injured Reserved/Designated to Return

  • LB Jaylan Ford
  • WR Jordyn Tyson

Injured Reserve/Season-Ending

  • DB Dalys Beanum
  • DL Bryan Bresee
  • RB Ty Chandler
  • DE Mike Heldman
  • CB David Long Jr.
  • TE Moliki Matavao
  • RB Devin Neal
  • OL Dillon Radunz
  • S Lorenzo Styles
  • OT Barry Wesley
  • CB Rejzohn Wright

Placed on PUP

  • OL Nick Saldiveri
  • WR Mason Tipton

Reserve/Suspension

  • WR Brock Rechsteiner

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Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.

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