Saints Practice Notebook: Alvin Kamara Returns, Cam Jordan Out, but for How Long?

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The New Orleans Saints began their second practice of the first game week of the season on Wednesday after taking a day off on Tuesday to rejuvenate.

Of course, there were interesting developments throughout the day as several players did not practice, a key player returned and there were some changes made to the practice squad. There’s also, of course, the genuine excitement of kicking off the regular season on the road against the Detroit Lions , one of the NFL’s better teams.

With a team trying to prove themselves that they are one not to be messed with, this week is a golden opportunity for the Saints to kick off the season in style.

Here are some of the takeaways from practice No. 2 for the Saints.

Alvin Kamara Returns as Cam Jordan Aims to Play in Opener

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) poses for pictures with his family during warm ups before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Oscar Delp (hamstring), running back Audric Estime (thigh) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (hamstring) did not participate in practice.

Jordan will miss the first game of the season due to a hamstring injury he suffered early in fall camp. However, head coach Kellen Moore has noted that Jordan is doing whatever he can to play as soon as possible.

“He's done a really good job through this recovery process, and we'll just take it week by week,” Moore said.

Aug 02, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alvin Kamara (ankle) was back at practice, but he was limited. That’s a huge development for the Saints as there was a possibility he could miss the first game of the season as well. While it’s not certain he will play Sunday, at least we know his status could be questionable rather than fully out with a few days before New Orleans flies to the Midwest.

“Good to get him back out there,” Moore said. “I thought AK did some good things, and we'll just kind of see. Again, we just got to see how, anytime you're going through injury stuff, you got to see how things respond, and then we'll see.”

Changes to the Practice Squad

Aug 28, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Kyrese Rowan (37) returns the ball in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints announced that they have released defensive end Jonah Williams to make way for wide receiver Kyrese Rowan.

An Ogden, Utah, native, Rowan entered the league in 2025 as an undrafted free agent signed by the Denver Broncos out of Utah State. After posting four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown during the preseason, he spent the majority of his rookie 2025 campaign on Denver's practice squad.

Tyler Shough Is Excited to Get Out There

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is nobody more excited about this opportunity than the Saints’ starting quarterback, Tyler Shough. Shough, who is coming off a strong rookie campaign, will be starting his first-ever Week 1 game.

“I'm just excited to play football again,” Shough said. “Excited to go out there and compete, run around, take some hits, deliver the ball, deliver it to the guys. It's just fun to go out there and compete. That's the thing I'm really excited for.”

Moore said that Shough “had a great offseason” and that the upcoming game against the Lions is a good measuring stick for the Saints.

"Tyler's had a great offseason. This will be a great opportunity for us just to test ourselves against a really good football team, one of the best ones in this league in my opinion. They had to navigate a few things last year and they just missed the playoffs, but again, they've had a ton of success the last few years.

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