Saints Injury Report: Tyler Shough Loses Two Key Protectors Against Panthers

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The New Orleans Saints will be short-handed in Sunday’s rivalry game with the Carolina Panthers , with the heaviest hits being on the offensive line.

Head coach Kellen Moore ruled out multiple players with injuries, including two starting offensive linemen: center Erik McCoy (bicep) and right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee). The team will also miss rookie running back CJ Donaldson (shoulder) and second-round defensive lineman Christen Miller (knee).

The Saints got a little more than three quarters of football out of their starting five offensive linemen last week before McCoy exited with an injury. Then Fuaga suffered a knee sprain in practice. Moore said Fuaga isn’t expected to miss enough time to land on injured reserve, but McCoy’s outlook is less certain.

A few other players are questionable for Sunday’s game with the Carolina Panthers. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) is the big name, but cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is one to watch, too. We’ll find out for sure when the inactives list is published on Sunday.

Saints Offensive Line Facing Major Adjustments

The Saints got more than three quarters of action from their starting offensive line in last week's win over the Cleveland Browns before McCoy exited with a biceps injury.

The situation worsened when Fuaga suffered a knee sprain during practice, leaving New Orleans without two important pieces of its offensive front.

Moore indicated Fuaga's injury is not expected to require a stint on injured reserve, although McCoy's recovery timeline remains uncertain.

McCoy's absence could prove particularly challenging as he plays a critical role in identifying defensive fronts, communicating protection adjustments and helping maintain continuity across the offensive line as the center.

Without him, New Orleans must rely on Cesar Ruiz to handle those responsibilities while adjusting to a reshuffled interior with Jeremiah Wright taking Ruiz’s spot at right guard.

Fuaga's injury creates another significant concern at right tackle, where Asim Richards could be called upon to step into the starting lineup.

The Saints also dealt with injuries involving left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) and guard David Edwards (knee) throughout the week. While both returned to full participation Friday, it’s another sign that this unit is not even close to 100%.

Even with Banks and Edwards, losing two starters makes it hard for an offensive line that has struggled with pass protection and consistency in the running game.

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