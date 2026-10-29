Saints Midseason Stock Report: 4 Bright Spots Amid a Disappointing Start

The New Orleans Saints enter their bye week with a disappointing 2-5 record despite the hype around the Saints being contenders to possibly win the NFC South.

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While the season has been anything but positive, the team still has bright spots on both offense and defense.

Here's a look at four players who have performed above and beyond as we reach the midseason point.

Quarterback Tyler Shough

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Shough hasn't been perfect, but the second-year quarterback continues to show encouraging signs of development under coach Kellen Moore.

Through seven games, Shough has completed 67% of his passes for 1,721 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also contributed 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

His pass yardage and touchdown totals are both in the top 10 as he is tied for seventh in passing touchdowns and ninth in passing yards, but for a majority of the season he was either No. 1 or No. 2 in passing yards.

Those numbers are impressive considering New Orleans' struggles establishing a consistent rushing attack and protecting its quarterback.

Despite occasional mistakes, Shough has demonstrated improved accuracy, pocket presence and command of Moore's offense.

If he continues developing and limits turnovers, the Saints should feel increasingly confident about their quarterback situation.

Wide Receiver Chris Olave

Wide receiver Chris Olave has shown why the Saints gave him a 4-year, $132 million extension.

Through seven games, the former first-round pick has caught 49 passes (fourth in the NFL) for 636 yards (third in the NFL) and two touchdowns, averaging 90.9 receiving yards per game.

He opened the season with four 100-yard performances in his first four games, including a dominant 182-yard outing against Detroit.

EDGE Chase Young

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the fourth quarter at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Young has arguably been New Orleans' most impressive player on defense through seven games.

The former No. 2 overall pick has recorded seven sacks, establishing himself as one of the NFL's most productive pass rushers.

Out of 50 edge rushers with at least 125 pass rushes, Young ranked second with a 90.0 Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade.

Young is on pace to record over 15 sacks, potentially putting him in the conversation for Pro Bowl recognition.

EDGE Carl Granderson

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) reacts after sacking New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Young draws much of the spotlight, Carl Granderson is quietly putting together a standout year as well.

Across seven contests, the experienced defensive end has registered 25 tackles alongside 5.5 sacks, highlighted by a 1.5-sack effort versus Pittsburgh.

Granderson's current trajectory puts him on track for roughly 13 sacks, setting up a potential career mark.

Combined, Granderson and Young have racked up 12.5 sacks, forming one of the few reliable highlights for New Orleans' defense.

Even with the unit's broader difficulties, his growth paired with Young gives the Saints a high-caliber pass-rush duo for the future.

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