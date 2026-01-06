Bills OL Predicted To Leave Buffalo To Join Saints

The New Orleans Saints have found their quarterback to build around and now they need to continue to find ways to protect him.

Tyler Shough arguably was the best quarterback in general in the NFC South during the final month of the season. New Orleans' offensive line had some bright spots, but has room for growth for the 2026 season, which obviously would help the young quarterback out.

New Orleans is set at offensive tackle with Kelvin Banks Jr. and Taliese Fuaga. There are at least some questions outside of these two. Erik McCoy only was able to play seven games in 2025. Cesar Ruiz and Dillon Radunz were the team's guards in 2025 with Torricelli Simpkins III getting action too. Throughout the offseason, it should be a priority to add at least one starter for the offensive line. ESPN's Ben Solak predicted that David Edwards will be the team's solution this offseason.

Should the Saints add a lineman?

"Big prediction for the offseason: The Saints will sign ex-Bills guard David Edwards to a big deal, as he's the lone exciting player who could be available in the guard market," Solak wrote. "The offensive line is a sneakily solid group when center Erik McCoy is healthy, but it needs better guard play."

Edwards, a one-time Super Bowl champion, is a seven-year veteran. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams and the last three with the Buffalo Bills. In 2025, he played in all 17 games in the regular season for the Bills, including 16 starts.

Edwards is a high-upside offensive lineman. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $60 million across three seasons. While that may be a bit high, the Saints' priority should be finding a way to keep Shough upright in 2026 and adding someone like Edwards would be a step in that direction.

