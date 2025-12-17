Charlie Smyth Is Here To Stay With Saints

The New Orleans Saints will be rolling with Charlie Smyth for the foreseeable future.

The Northern Ireland native has been one of the feel-good stories of the 2025 Saints season. Smyth signed with the Saints back in 2024 as a part of the National Football League's International Player Pathway Program. Smyth was a Gaelic football player before coming over to New Orleans. After Blake Grupe was released back in November, the Saints were looking for a replacement. Smyth was an in-house option, and the team brought in external competition. Both Cade York and Justin Turker worked out for New Orleans. York was signed to the practice squad.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

After York was signed, there was another competition within the team and Smyth won out. He made his NFL debut on Nov. 30 against the Miami Dolphins. At the time, Smyth hadn't been signed to the active roster. He was elevated from the practice squad each of the last three games. While this is the case, the team had a decision for this weekend because all of Smyth's potential elevations were used up. So, the Saints had to decide to sign him to the active roster, or turn to York.

The Saints are rolling with Charlie Smyth

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth (39) makes a field goal held by punter Kai Kroeger (32) to win the game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, ESPN's Katherine Terrell and Audacy Sports' Jeff Nowak both reported that Smyth will be signed to the active roster.

"The Saints will sign Charlie Smyth to the active roster this week," Terrell wrote on X.

"No surprise, but Charlie Smyth will be signed to the active roster this week. Only question is what the corresponding move would be to clear a roster spot," Nowak wrote on X.

This arguably is the right move. Smyth has been very good for the Saints so far. He's gone 4-for-5 on field goals, including a game-winner against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15. On top of this, Smth is 5-for-5 on extra points and also has a successful onside kick attempt under his belt.

Smyth made the most of his opportunity and isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

More NFL: Tyler Shough, Saints Suffer Key Losses Before Week 16 Jets Matchup