Derek Carr's Chances of NFL Return May Hinge on Aaron Rodgers

The quarterback market has been moving quickly so far this offseason across the National Football League,

The NFL's legal tampering window opened up on Monday and we've already seen a few of the open quarterback jobs close. On Tuesday, the New York Jets reportedly agreed to terms to acquire Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders. Top free agent Malik Willis reportedly agreed to terms on a deal to join the Miami Dolphins on Monday. The Arizona Cardinals have been a team to watch in the quarterback market, but reports have pointed to Jacoby Brissett being the team's starter in 2026.

Right now, the job that appears to be most up in the air is the Minnesota Vikings, but they have been heavily connected to Kyler Murray, who will officially be available when the new league year begins on Wednesday. For the New Orleans Saints, they are set at quarterback with Tyler Shough. Spencer Rattler is under contract and is in line to be the backup. Overall, the Saints are in a good place. But this quickly-moving quarterback market isn't great for retired Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who has said he is open to coming out of retirement for the right opportunity. With options dwindling, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football noted that the Pittsburgh Steelers may be the last remaining option, and that's only if Aaron Rodgers retires.

Will the Saints trade Derek Carr?

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open receiver, Sunday, December 8, 2024. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Not seeing a lot of potential destinations left for Derek Carr, assuming the Vikings wind up with Kyler Murray or Kirk Cousins," Triplett wrote. "Maybe just Pittsburgh if Aaron Rodgers retires?"

Carr was open about the fact that he would only return for the right opportunity. If Rodgers were to retire, the Steelers are a team that realistically could give him a chance to compete. Plus, they have weapons all over the place, including DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. With the way the market has moved, the Saints should be rooting for Murray — or another option — to land with Minnesota as fast as possible. Then, Rodgers waits to make his decision until even more quarterback options come off the board.

If guys like Murray and Cousins are already off the market and then Rodgers suddenly retires, Carr will quickly become an attractive trade chip. But as things stand right now, there aren't many opportunities out there.