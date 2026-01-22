Former Saints QB Goes From Castoff to AFC Championship

The New Orleans Saints aren't in the playoffs, but an unlikely former member of the franchise got a deal done just in time for the AFC Championship Game.

The Denver Broncos will face off against the New England Patriots and won't have starting quarterback Bo Nix in the mix. Instead, Jarrett Stidham will be under center against the Patriots with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The Broncos' quarterback room is in flux ahead of the AFC Championship Game and in response, the team added a depth option into the fold for the rest of the playoffs. That's where the Saints come into play. New Orleans had 29-year-old signal-caller Ben DiNucci with the franchise on the practice squad in 2024 and then signed him to a reserve/future contract for the 2025 season. He didn't make it to the campaign with the Saints, though, with the Saints roling with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Hunter Dekkers throughout the campaign on the roster and practice squad and different capacities.

The former Saints QB found a new home

The Saints moved on and aside from a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons during the summer, he spent the season looking for a new opportunity. Now, he has found one on the Broncos' practice squad, a team he has experience on in the past.

"The Broncos have designated running back J.K. Dobbins for return from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, the team announced Monday," the Broncos announced. "Denver also signed quarterback Ben DiNucci to the practice squad and released defensive end Garrett Nelson from the practice squad."

The Broncos officially announced the move on Jan. 19, one day after he took to X with a message for the fanbase on Jan. 18.

"It has come to my attention that a team may be in need of my services. ... Good thing my schedule is open this week," DiNucci wrote. "Broncos country. … Let’s go get a Super Bowl?"

It has come to my attention that a team may be in need of my services…



Good thing my schedule is open this week.



Broncos country…



Let’s go get a Super Bowl ? pic.twitter.com/4DVBWYzmRS — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) January 18, 2026

What a wild year. DiNucci has gone from being a Saints castoff to one game away from being part of a Super Bowl team.

