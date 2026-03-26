Saints’ 30 Visits Hint at Clear 2026 Draft Strategy

The New Orleans Saints have been very active when it comes to prospect meetings so far. That shouldn't surprise you. It's the time of the year. We're less than a month out from the 2026 National Football League Draft and now is the time for executives and coaches to increase their airline miles and travel across the country to see who will be worth taking in the upcoming draft.

For New Orleans, it has had six reported "30 Visits" so far. A "30 Visit" allows a team to invite up to 30 prospects into their facilities and meet with them privately. There aren't on-field workouts during 30 visits, but it's more of a way for a team to get to know a prospect further that they may have already seen elsewhere, like a Pro Day. They are important in the grand scheme of the NFL Draft. The on-field work is obviously extremely helpful. But there are a lot of talented players. Sometimes, these meetings are the difference between picking one guy or another.

Six of New Orleans' 30 visits have been shared publicly to this point. John Sigler of The Saints Wire shared the list on X: wide receiver Chris Bell (Louisville), wide receiver Makai Lemon (USC), cornerback Mansoor Delane (LSU), wide receiver Ted Hurst (Georgia State), safety Zakee Wheatley (Penn State) and wide receiver Carnell Tate (Ohio State)."

The Saints have been looking around

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, there will be more. But from this initial list, there is a clear trend emerging. Wide receiver, wide receiver, wide receiver. Four of the six 30 visits are with the top receivers in the draft class followed by a cornerback and a safety. So far, no 30 visits with a pass rusher.

The No. 2 receiver spot is the team's biggest roster hole and the fact that they are meeting with playmakers left and right, shows New Orleans is taking the position very seriously heading into the NFL Draft. If the Saints want to take a guy early with the No. 8 pick, someone like Tate could be an option there. If the Saints were to go with a cornerback, like Delane, and wait for the second round, then someone like Bell may be an option.

It's still very early, but the Saints clearly are looking hard at the top receivers in this draft class. So, don't be shocked if New Orleans does get on the board early and bring in a new pass-catcher.