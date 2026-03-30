What Kellen Moore Said About Saints Free Agent Cam Jordan

New Orleans Saints legendary defensive end Cameron Jordan remains available in free agency. Could he end up returning to the only franchise he has called home?

Until he signs elsewhere, that certainly remains a possibility. Saints head coach Kellen Moore was asked about Jordan on Monday at the annual league meetings and while he didn't have a clear answer on what's going to happen with the star edge rusher, he made it clear that New Orleans loves Jordan and they are working through the free agency process, as transcribed by Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.Net.

"We love Cam,” Moore said, as transcribed by Jackson.” Obviously, we think the world of Cam. It’s an offseason process. It’s a free agency process that every team and player get to have. We obviously will let that process take its course. We love cam. And so we’ll see where it takes us. ...

Kellen Moore opened up about Cameron Jordan

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"I think those are all just the fun, healthy conversations that we all get to have. And I think it’s a free agent’s responsibility to put yourself in the best position to be successful, and so Cam gets to do that. That’s credit to him and his journey and the performance that he had last year. I thought he did a really good job for us. And so we’ll continue to have those conversations.”

Jordan has been open throughout the offseason about how he is looking for "value" in free agency. He has said that he wants to be in New Orleans, though, if the value lines up.

So, Jordan has said that he wants to be in New Orleans and Moore said the Saints love the longtime franchise pillar. But can the two sides come together on a deal that works for both sides? That's what's up in the air. Both sides have said all of the right things so far, but there isn't a deal in place. At some point, Jordan is going to land a deal — either in New Orleans or elsewhere.

Arguably, it would be tough if Jordan went elsewhere. But there has to be a value that works. New Orleans has just over $14.1 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. There are multiple roster holes to fill and the draft is coming up. The Saints can't just use up all of the salary cap space on Jordan, even though he is a franchise legend. So, it's a real question. Both sides have said they love one another but will the dollars match up?