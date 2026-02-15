Saints Called 'Worst Landing Spot' for LSU Star Corner

The New Orleans Saints will make their first selection in the 2026 National Football League Draft with the No. 8 overall pick.

So far this offseason, the two players who have been the most consistently linked to the franchise in mock drafts have been Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Arguably, the Saints should go with either if they're on the board when New Orleans is on the clock. Love would be the better option, but both would fill a hole.

Things are looking up for the Saints overall and the No. 8 pick will give the team a chance to add significant talent. At this time of the year, analysts start to really dive in and try to project and predict who will go where in the NFL Draft. On top of that, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox went a different direction and picked the worst landing spot for the top prospects. For New Orleans, it was called the worst option for LSU corner Mansoor Delane.

The Saints need to add a big piece

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"There really isn't much to dislike about LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane," Knox wrote. The 6'0", 190-pound defensive back has the combination of size, speed, and sticky coverage skills needed to consistently thrive on the perimeter. The former Virginia Tech star should interest every NFL team in need of cornerback help. Naturally, though, Delane would be more valuable in some defenses than others. Specifically, his skill set makes him best-suited for a man-heavy coverage scheme. His consistency in zone has been more of an issue. ...

"This doesn't mean that Delane is a complete liability in zone coverage. However, he's most productive as a lockdown cover corner in man. He should hope to land with a team that would use him in such a role. The New Orleans Saints might not be that team. The Saints utilized zone coverage just under 78 percent of the time this past season, according to Sharp Football Analysis, while running pure man coverage less than 16 percent of the time. Additionally, the Saints could field an underwhelming pass rush in 2026 if they lose Cam Jordan (10.5 sacks in 2025) in free agency, which would make it easier for opposing quarterbacks to exploit any lapses in coverage Delane would have. Worst Landing Spot: New Orleans Saints."

New Orleans could use a new corner, but the No. 8 pick would arguably be high. ESPN has Delane ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect in the draft class. In this scenario, maybe the Saints aren't the greatest fit for him, as Knox pointed out. But he also wouldn't be the best fit for the Saints as well.

