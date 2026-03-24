Saints' David Edwards Deal Wrongly Under Fire

The New Orleans Saints entered the offseason with a significant hole to fill on the offensive line and did so quickly in free agency.

New Orleans was in desperate need of a guard and struck early by inking David Edwards — one of the best guards available in free agency — to a four-year, $61 million deal. The Saints wasted no time fixing the issue and arguably have one of the better overall offensive lines in football on paper now with Kelvin Banks Jr., Edwards, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz and Taliese Fuaga. The Saints had a roster hole and found a solution. They did exactly what they needed to do.

While this is the case, Pro Football Focus surprisingly called the move the "least favorite" one for New Orleans.

Did the Saints get it right?

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Least Favorite Move: G David Edwards," Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday wrote. "While Edwards put together solid performances during his two seasons as a starter in Buffalo, including earning a 75.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 (12th at the position), making him the ninth-highest-paid left guard in the NFL is a big risk when he will need to perform without the help of one of the best offensive lines in football."

There are no football games being played right now across the National Football League. That means that all of the chatter out there right now is about what moves teams could make, or analyzing moves teams already have made. Each moves analyzed over and over and over and over again. And that leads to a wide range of opinions. While this is the case, this take on Edwards' deal arguably is off base. The Saints had a roster hole and plugged it aggressively with one of the best available players at the position in free agency.

Edwards finished the 2025 season with a 71.4 PFF grade, which was No. 18 among 81 qualifying guards. Tyler Shough is entering his second season in the National Football League. The way to take his game to the next level is preparation throughout the offseason, more weapons and more time to throw. The Saints have added Travis Etienne Jr., which helps from a weapon department.

The Saints are building around Shough, which helps from a preparation standpoint, rather than a quarterback competition. Adding Edwards plugs the final hole on the offensive line. It's hard to argue against the fact that this was the right move for New Orleans.