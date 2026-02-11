Saints’ Demario Davis Predicted to Leave for NFC Contender

It's no secret that longtime New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis' future with the franchise is up in the air, to say the least.

Davis is a pending free agent after spending his last eight seasons with New Orleans. Davis has made it clear that he's planning to play in 2026, but has left his options open.

"I'm coming back to the NFL," Davis said in January. "I'm coming back to the NFL. And I'm excited about that. I am super excited about that. I keep training all the way through the Super Bowl so my body feels great. I'm just excited. I'm just excited for the offseason. We'll finish up these games watching them through the Super Bowl and then get into my offseason regimen. ... How that plays out, we shall see.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis responded and noted that he wants to have Davis back in New Orleans in 2026.

Will the Saints retain Demario Davis?

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I haven't seen that or heard it," Loomis said in response. "Look, we love Demario. We want him to be back. I hope he's back. We'll get through that."

While the Saints may want Davis back, will the franchise get a deal over the finish line? FOX Sports' Greg Auman predicted that will not be the case and that he will land with the Chicago Bears instead.

"No. 60. Demario Davis, LB, Saints," Auman wrote. "Davis, still going at 37, managed to set a career high with 143 tackles for the Saints in 2025. He's at an age where linebackers rarely exist, let alone play as actively as he does, and he's hinted he'll not only play again but test the free-agent waters.

"Davis deserves to finish with a contender — 227 career regular-season games, but only five in the playoffs, and two wins at that. He's had six straight seasons with at least 1,000 defensive snaps, a model of durability at a demanding position. Prediction: Signs with Bears."

The Bears were one of the more surprising stories in football in 2026. Chicago went 11-6 in Ben Johnson's first season leading the franchise and won the NFC North. Landing a player of Davis' caliber certainly would take them to a higher level on the defensive side of the ball. While this is the case, the Saints are trending upwards. Arguably, they need Davis more than a team like the Bears would. Hopefully, New Orleans finds a way to get a deal over the finish line.

