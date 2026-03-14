Saints Gain Salary Cap Ammo With Carl Granderson Restructure

The New Orleans Saints have been aggressive so far in free agency and they opened up even more room on Saturday.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell reported on Saturday morning that New Orleans has restructured veteran defensive end Carl Granderson's contract and freed up just over $8 million in the process.

"[The] Saints restructured Carl Granderson's contract and $2 million roster bonus," Terrell wrote. "Old cap: $18.062M. New cap: $9.47M. Savings: $8.59M. They did not add another void year to his contract, so there's still two voids (2028-2029)."

he Saints restructured Carl Granderson's contract and $2 million roster bonus.



Old cap: $18.062M

New cap: $9.47M

Savings: $8.59M



They did not add another void year to his contract, so there's still two voids (2028-2029) — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) March 14, 2026

The Saints have room to add

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young, left, and defensive end Carl Granderson (96) pose as they leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Currently, Over The Cap has the Saints projected to have just over $24 million in salary cap space. That's plenty of ammo to go out and make more moves. As of writing, the Saints' biggest roster holes are a No. 2 receiver, a cornerback and a pass rusher.

With over $24 million in salary cap space, arguably, that is enough to bring veteran pass rusher Cameron Jordan back to town. His former teammate, Terron Armstead, said on Friday that Jordan wants to return to town, but has started talking to teams.

"Cam is the second greatest New Orleans Saint ever," Armstead said. " ... I talked to him. He was traveling today. He went to go see a specialist. He's just having conversations. So it's real. He's starting to date. To speed date with some of these other teams. His heart is in New Orleans. He would love to be back in New Orleans. He would love to finish his career as a Saint. Very few guys in NFL history have played 15, 16 years in one place. Him just getting into that room is attractive to him. He's not done at all. So, don't let him try to fool you, 'I can go do TV.'"

If the Saints bring back Jordan, that would solve the pass rush question mark and leadership void left by Demario Davis' leaving. There are a handful of receivers out there who could help, like Keenan Allen.

Overall, the Saints have some more wiggle room to work with.