Saints Get Tough Taliese Fuaga Update Before Panthers Game
The New Orleans Saints are preparing to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and unfortunately will do so without the services of starting right tackle Taliese Fuaga.
The Saints announced their updated Injury Report on Friday afternoon and in the process, announced that Fuaga missed practice for the third straight day and was ruled out for the Week 10 matchup against Carolina. Fuaga is the only player who has been ruled out so far. New Orleans also listed Alvin Kamara, Jack Stoll, Barry Wesley, Jonah Williams, and Bryan Bresee as questionable for the game.
The loss of Fuaga obviously is the most impactful announcement of the day. New Orleans traded away one of their offensive linemen ahead of the trade deadline by sending Trevor Penning to the Los Angeles Chargers so the depth is already a little thin. Fuaga has already missed one game earlier in the season.
The Saints won't have Taliese Fuaga on the field on Sunday
Fortunately, the Saints have Kelvin Banks Jr., Luke Fortner, and Cesar Ruiz in place. Torricelli Simpkins III and Dillon Radunz are the most likely replacements for Fuaga and Penning.
Losing a key piece of the offensive line is difficult at any point. But, Tyler Shough is about to start his second career game in the NFL and will do so down two linemen. It's already been a difficult season and what they don't need right now is injuries in the offensive line.
Fuaga suffered a high ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Rams last week and the expectation all week has been that he would miss the Week 10 matchup. But, the official news always stings a bit.
The Saints are 1-8 on the season and will go up against the 5-4 Panthers on Sunday on the road. Carolina has been one of the most surprising teams in the NFC this season. Last year, the Panthers won five games in total. Now, the Panthers clearly have taken a step forward and New Orleans will have to face off against them without an important piece.
More NFL: This 44-Year Streak Should End With Saints' Tyler Shough