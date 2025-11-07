This 44-Year Streak Should End With Saints' Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints fully turned the reins over to rookie quarterback Tyler Shough ahead of the team's Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
He replaced Spencer Rattler in the team's Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was named as the team's starter for the rest of the season before the Rams game. That matchup didn't go New Orleans' way as it lost, 34-10.
Shough has plenty of opportunities ahead of him this season and if he can win just one game, he will actually be the first rookie quarterback to win a game for New Orleans since Dave Wilson back in 1981, as shared by Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.Net.
"The last rookie quarterback to win a game for the Saints was Dave Wilson in 1981, a 21-13 win over the Rams," Jackson said. "Per Next Gen Stats, it's the longest active rookie win drought in the league by six seasons."
The Saints haven't had rookie quarterbacks play often
That means it has been roughly 44 years since a rookie quarterback has one a game for New Orleans. Last year, Rattler had a chance to snap the streak last year, but went 0-6 as the team's starting quarterback with Derek Carr injured.
Ian Book was someone else who had an opportunity to snap the streak back in 2021, but lost the only start he had in the NFL. Danny Wuerffel was another guy who had a chance at it back in 1997, but made just two starts and lost them both.
What an odd streak for New Orleans. With eight games left, Shough at least has a good shot at snapping it. This weekend's matchup against the Carolina Panthers arguably is winnable. On top of this, the Saints have winnable matchups left this season against the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, a second one against the Panthers, the New York Jets, the Tennessee Titans, and a second game against the Falcons. The only game on their schedule not mentioned is a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although that is a division game and you never know what will happen.
All of this is to say that the Saints' schedule has some interesting matchups left and Shough should be able to break this rookie streak for New Orleans.
