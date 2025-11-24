Saints Hosting Controversial 7-Time Pro Bowler Justin Tucker: Report

The New Orleans Saints have had some serious problems in the kicking game this season.

Blake Grupe is in his third season with the team and has set a new career high in field goal misses in a season already with eight through 11 games. In 2023, he went 30-of-37 on field goals. In 2024, he went 27-for-31. This season has been another story. Grupe has gone 18-of-26 on field goals through 11 games after going 1-for-3 on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints reportedly are working out Justin Tucker

Now, the Saints reportedly are at least looking around for another option. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported on Monday morning that the Saints were preparing to bring in kickers for a tryout. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo followed up and reported that seven-time Pro Bowler Justin Tucker is among the kickers being considered by the Saints.

"The Saints are hosting a kicker tryout and former Pro Bowler Justin Tucker is among those invited, per me and Mike Garafolo," Rapoport wrote on X. "This is his first workout since being suspended 10 games by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy."

Underhill confirmed the report while also reporting that Cade York will be trying out for New Orleans as well.

Of the two, Tucker stands out. As a player, he is one of the best kickers in recent memory. He's a seven-time Pro Bowler and has nailed 89.1 percent of the field goals he's attempted throughout his career (417-of-468). He's also hit 98.5 percent of his extra points (524-of-532).

But, Tucker was suspended for the first 10 games of the season this year after violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Tucker was suspended due to "allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior by Baltimore-area massage therapists," per The Athletic's Amos Morale III.

"Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has served his 10-game suspension for violations of the league’s personal conduct policy," Morale wrote. "Tucker, currently a free agent, was suspended in June following multiple allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior by Baltimore-area massage therapists.

"The NFL investigated the allegations, which were made public in a series of reports by The Baltimore Banner in January. Tucker was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by 16 Baltimore-area massage therapists from eight spas in alleged incidents dating to 2012."

As of writing, no deal has been agreed to or anything of that nature. But, this will be something to monitor. The suspension has been lifted and Tucker is free to sign with any team.

