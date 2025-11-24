Saints RB Alvin Kamara Avoids Worst-Case Scenario After Exit: Report
The New Orleans Saints had a scare on Sunday, but it sounds like the team avoided the worst-case scenario.
Saints Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara exited the Week 12 loss against the Atlanta Falcons due to a knee injury early on. Unsurprisingly, there was some fear when Kamara went down, but fortunately, the signs are currently pointing in the right direction.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday night that Kamara was believed to have suffered a knee sprain with the hope being that he avoided a serious knee injury.
The Saints got an update on Alvin Kamara
"Saints RB Alvin Kamara is believed to have suffered a knee sprain in today’s game, per me and Mike Garafolo," Rapoport wrote on X. "He’ll have an MRI to determine the full extent, but the hope is he avoided major injury."
Afterward, NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported that Kamara has suffered an MCL sprain and did avoid a major injury.
"Alvin Kamara has an MCL sprain, according to a source," Underhill wrote on X. "Avoided a major injury, but we'll see how it progresses. He could take a little time, but nothing that's super serious or threatening long-term. Hard to know how long. Alvin and his team often beat timelines."
At this point, this is the best news Saints fans could hope for. Unfortunately, New Orleans' bye week is already behind the franchise, so there isn't an extra week to rest for the team coming up.. The Saints will take the field next on Sunday, Nov. 30 against the Miami Dolphins. If Kamara needs to miss any time, rookie Devin Neal and fellow running back Audric Estimé are likely to get the bulk of the work.
But, the fact that Underhill reported that Kamara avoided major injury is positive. He noted that Kamara could miss a "little time."
We should hear more from the Saints as soon as Monday. Their first Injury Report of the week will come on Wednesday and will be another good way to gauge where Kamara is. It's not great to ever have an injury pop up, but the worst-case scenario has been avoided.