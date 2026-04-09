Saints’ Key Needs Ranked Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

We're finally just two weeks away from the 2026 National Football League Draft.

That's two weeks exactly, as of writing. The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23. It's finally almost here. Over the last few months, there's been plenty of prospect talk. In the middle of all of that, the new league year kicked off in March along with free agency. It's been a busy few months in New Orleans with the biggest additions being Travis Etienne Jr., guard David Edwards and linebacker Kaden Elliss. Punter Ryan Wright arguably is the biggest under-the-radar addition of the offseason for New Orleans.

The biggest loss for the Saints so far this season certainly has been Demario Davis, who left to join the New York Jets. Cornerback Alontae Taylor is the second-biggest loss of the offseason. As of writing, Cam Jordan and Taysom Hill are both available in free agency, so they can't technically be called losses as they could still return.

It's been a good offseason overall for New Orleans and the franchise has already plugged multiple roster holes, with running back and the offensive mind front of mind.

Over the last few weeks, it has been talked about over and over again how the team's biggest roster needs right now are a No. 2 receiver, a cornerback and an edge rusher. But, how should these needs be ranked? Let's take a look.

No. 3: Cornerback

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts to sacking New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This isn't to say adding a cornerback isn't important. This is viewed from the lens of the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. There are arguably better pass rush and receiver prospects in comparison to the top cornerback prospects. The Saints have talent in the room, like Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley. The Saints need more, it's not the team's biggest roster hole.

No. 2: Pass Rush

Mar 29, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan looks on against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If the Saints are able to re-sign Jordan, the pass rush will be in a good position for the 2026 season, although it will need a long-term answer. Chase Young looked like a legit star in 2025 as he racked up 10 sacks in 12 games. Carl Granderson had six sacks in 17 games. The Saints need more, even if Jordan comes back. There are intriguing prospects at the top of the draft class, including Rueben Bain Jr.

No. 1: Wide Receiver

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs in a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Kemon Hall (40) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Olave is an All-Pro and a clear No. 1 receiver. The Saints need another weapon to pair with him, especially with a young quarterback under center in Tyler Shough. Carnell Tate is the No. 1 receiver prospect along with other intriguing prospects like Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson.