Saints NFL Draft Breakdown: Top Non-WR Prospect for No. 8 Pick

There are arguably three paths for the New Orleans Saints to take with the No. 8 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft: wide receiver, an edge rusher or a cornerback.

The wide receiver position has gotten the most buzz starting with Ohio State star Carnell Tate. For the edge, the top prospect who could be available at No. 8 arguably is Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. At cornerback, the top option who could be out there for the taking in that range is former LSU corner Mansoor Delane.

It's no secret that wide receiver is a need and if Tate is available at No. 8, the Saints should take him. But what if he's not? In that scenario, Bain should be the next top option.

Rueben Bain Jr. Is An Elite Edge Prospect

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Don't let the odd arm length takes out there scare you away from Bain. He is a legit edge rusher and someone is going to be very lucky to land him. The All-American racked up 9 1/2 sacks in 2025 while playing 16 games for the University of Miami. He racked up 54 total tackles and had one interception as well.

Right now, Pro Football Focus has Bain as the No. 5 overall prospect in the draft class, but there was a time when he sat atop the list during the 2025 season. There was a time during the season when it really seemed like he was going to be taken among the first few picks in the 2026 NFL Draft but the buzz shifted at the combine in part because of the length of his arms. While his arms may be a tad bit shorter than the typical elite NFL pass rusher, this guy has been a top prospect for a reason.

Bain is explosive off the edge and has been compared to Philadelphia Eagles great Brandon Graham. It's not like his arms got shorter. He was dominant throughout the 2025 season and was generating buzz throughout the entire campaign. While his arm length may have come in lower than you'd think at the combine, he dominated with those arms for Miami and will have success in the NFL as well.

If he's still available at No. 8, which really shouldn't be the case, and the Saints don't go with a receiver, he'd be a no-brainer of a pick. Bain and Chase Young together for years would give New Orleans an elite pass rush core. If the Saints were to draft Bain and then re-sign Cam Jordan afterward, he could help teach the young pass rusher, which would obviously be for the best.

If the pick at No. 8 isn't Tate, it should be Bain.