Saints Kicker Charlie Smyth Is Saying Everything Right So Far

The New Orleans Saints recently moved on from veteran kicker Blake Grupe. In the aftermath, Charlie Smyth and Cade York duked it out for the job in practice. Smyth came out on top and looked good in his first career game in the National Football League.

Smyth, the Newry, Ireland native, went 1-for-1 in his game this past weekend against the Miami Dolphins with a long 56-yard field goal. On top of this, Smyth is also 1-for-1 on onside kick attempts. He made his presence known right away and it's hard not to root for this guy.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

✅ 56-yard field goal

✅ Successful onside kick



Charlie Smyth's NFL regular season debut in all its glory! pic.twitter.com/VVpbv9AucW — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) December 5, 2025

Saints kicker Charlie Smyth's hometown in Ireland went crazy after he bombed a 56-yard FG in his NFL debut 🇮🇪



(🎥 via @NFLonFOX, @McQuaidNFL) pic.twitter.com/UDFN1gZxIm — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 1, 2025

The Saints kicker is saying everything right

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Charlie Smyth (39) kicks the ball to Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Smyth is going to get his second opportunity on Sunday and he's certainly saying all of the right things.

"You earn your keep in this league by being money 55 (yards) and in, so that's really where the priorities are and that's where most of my practice kicks come," Smyth said as transcribed by team reporter John DeShazier. "You can't take any kick for granted, because you're one kick away from hurting the team in a big spot. This league is tough, and it's tough to stay in it. You have to make sure you're money every time you go out there...

"Whenever people are supporting you it's nice, but you can't get too caught up in that," he said. "It's unreal and I'm really grateful for all the support here in New Orleans and at home, but you're one kick away from hurting the team and then you're not as popular. So I just want to make sure that I'm just covering my bases, and the kicking is the No. 1 priority...

"But I love it here, I love the city. It feels like home here in America. It's like, I've got Ireland and I've got New Orleans. Mayobridge and New Orleans. That's the way it feels here. This city has treated me really well. This organization has been great, the head coach (Moore) and (special teams coordinator) Phil (Galiano) allowing me to go get some coaching during the season. Even just seeing me in the first place, when I had no football experience prior. I owe everything to this organization and I just want to make sure this keeps going."

Smyth has gone from a Gaelic football goalkeeper, to nailing field goals on Sundays. What a story.

More NFL: Saints Reverse Course, Re-Sign 2 Just Days After Release