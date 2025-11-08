Saints Reportedly Had Suitor For Rashid Shaheed In AFC
By now, the dust has really settled on the 2025 National Football League trade deadline.
It was a busy week, but Week 10 began on Thursday night and there are games to be played this weekend. Soon enough, all of the attention will be turned to the action on the field, and not what transpired off of it. For the New Orleans Saints, the biggest move ahead of the deadline was the trade to send Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks.
The Saints got a fourth- and a fifth-round pick, and Shaheed gets to go play for a surprise contender over in the NFC West. One nugget of information that has popped up since the trade deadline is that Shaheed could've had another home if things had gone differently. Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers had the same offer on the table for Shaheed, but Shaheed preferred to reunite with Klint Kubiak over in Seattle rather than going to Pittsburgh.
"Omar Khan went into the trade deadline doing what he could to improve the 2025 Steelers. The goal, as always in Pittsburgh, is to win the Super Bowl," Halicke said. "However, the goal isn't to try to win a Super Bowl just this season. Khan knows championships are won when the team is built through the draft. So, heading into a draft in which the Steelers have a lot of capital, he wasn't about to give away those assets to make 2025 the "all in" season that so many believe it is.
The Saints WR had interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers
"That being said, according to a team source, Khan offered the Saints the same package as the Seahawks for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed -- a fourth- and fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Shaheed preferred to go to Seattle to reunite with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, whom he played under last season in New Orleans, so the Saints accepted the package that honored their player's wishes."
As the deadline approached, speculation was running wild about how the Steelers made sense as a team for Shaheed. It sounds like Pittsburgh thought so too, but it didn't get a deal over the finish line.
