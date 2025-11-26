Saints Rookie Will Have Massive Opportunity Vs. Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints had a bit of a scare last week when they took on the Atlanta Falcons.

Five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara was forced to exit the Week 12 matchup against Atlanta due to a knee injury. Saints fans were able to let out a sigh of relief, though, when it was announced that Kamara suffered an MCL sprain and avoided a "major injury," per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

"Alvin Kamara has an MCL sprain, according to a source," Underhill wrote on X. "Avoided a major injury, but we'll see how it progresses. He could take a little time, but nothing that's super serious or threatening long-term. Hard to know how long. Alvin and his team often beat timelines."

The Saints rookie should have a big day

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) jumps over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) as he carries the ball during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New Orleans' next game is on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against the Miami Dolphins on the road. The Saints will release their first Injury Report of the week on Wednesday, which will be interesting from a Kamara perspective.

If Kamara needs to miss time -- or even if he's able to go on Sunday -- this should be the best opportunity of the season so far for rookie running back Devin Neal. Clearly, Kamara isn't at full strength so that should give Neal a bit more work anyway. If Kamara ends up being out, then Neal would be in line to be the No. 1 back.

Either way, the Dolphins have a defense that running backs can run on. Miami has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards on the season at 1,569. That's a whopping 142.6 yards per game in the Dolphins' 11 games of work. That's not all, though. The Dolphins have also given up 10 rushing touchdowns on the season, so just under one per game. Even further, the Dolphins have allowed 12 rushes of 20 yards or more and five rushes of 40 yards or more.

All in all, this is the best opportunity of the season for the rookie. Even if Kamara plays, the two should be able to eat up this Dolphins defense. If Kamara is out, it could be a big day for the rookie.

