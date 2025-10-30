Saints Rumors Are Bad News Of Tyler Shough, Offense
The New Orleans Saints are turning the offense over to rookie Tyler Shough but it sounds like it may not be at full strength in the near future.
Shough already has a difficult task of taking over as the starter not during a bye week, but with just a few days of preparation. He subbed in for Spencer Rattler in Week 8 and now is preparing as the team's starter for the Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. That in itself must be difficult. On top of that, there are rumors swirling about players the 1-7 Saints could trade away. ESPN's Adam Schefter had an update on Thursday and continued to talk about Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks specifically as guys who could be moved.
"I think there's some focus on wide receivers here leading up to the trade deadline," Schefter said. "The New Orleans Saints have Rashid Shaheed, Chris Olave, and the veteran Brandin Cooks. They're working to try to re-sign Chris Olave, which would seem to indicate that they perhaps would be willing to listen on the other players, like Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks."
Will the Saints trade a playmaker away?
This isn't even the first time Schefter has touched on this topic. On Oct. 27th, he joined "The Pat McAfee Show" and said he thinks either Shaheed or Cooks will be moved.
It's going to be difficult enough taking over as the starter, but if Shough does lose either Shaheed or Cooks right away, it's just going to make his transition that much more difficult. Olave has the most targets on the team with 83. Shaheed is No. 2 on the team with 57 and Cooks is No. 5 with 22. Shaheed is second on the team in receptions (39) and receiving yards (431) as well. Cooks is fifth in catches (17) and fourth in receiving yards (149). Shaheed is second on the team with two touchdowns.
Losing either of these guys -- specifically Shaheed -- would give the rookie less of a chance as he tries to adjust to the NFL game on the fly. The trade deadline is coming on Nov. 4th and Shough's life could get even more difficult soon.