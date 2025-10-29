Saints To Listen On Much-Needed Trade Deadline Changes
There aren't going to be many teams around the National Football League discussed more over the next few days than the New Orleans Saints.
That is, of course, because the franchise is at a crossroads. With a 1-7 record and an aging -- and expensive -- roster could this be the year that the Saints finally lean into a full rebuild and trade pieces away for draft compensation and potentially some salary cap relief?
Something needs to be done and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Saints will at least "listen to offers" for players and specifically mentioned a few "tradeable assets."
"New Orleans has tradeable assets, from wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed to corner Alontae Taylor and linebacker Pete Werner," Fowler wrote. "The sense is the Saints will at least listen to offers on certain players. Teams I've spoken to are under the impression that guard Cesar Ruiz might be available at the right price. Change feels inevitable for the Saints this offseason regardless, with defensive staples such as Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan both turning 37 next year and Alvin Kamara turning 31."
The Saints need to make moves before the trade deadline
Of the guys mentioned by Fowler, Olave likely would bring back the best compensation as he is a 25-year-old No. 1 receiver with another year of contract control. But, the Saints and Olave reportedly discussed a contract extension and ESPN's Adam Schefter shut down the idea of an Olave deal.
Shaheed is heading to free agency after the season and is the type of player that could help any receiver-needy team. Plus, he's a dynamic returner.
No matter what happens on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, now arguably is the time to make some moves. They shouldn't completely deplete the offense because they need to have enough around Tyler Shough to get a clear view of him over the next nine games as the starter.
The Saints' salary cap picture is bleak right now with the team projected to be over $14 million above the cap already for 2026 by Over The Cap. The Saints are 1-7 with the worst record in the NFC. The playoffs aren't mathematically out of the picture, but are a pipe dream right now. Solving the salary cap issue should be a priority right now. It would only make things easier for New Orleans in the offseason as it continues to try to infuse this roster with young talent.
