Saints' Tyler Shough ‘Pushing’ for Chris Bell, WR Reveals

The New Orleans Saints need at least one more wide receiver this offseason and an old teammate of Tyler Shough is going to be available in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

Shough spent the final year of his college career with Louisville in 2024. That season was the best of his college career. Shough threw for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, six interceptions and had one rushing touchdown as well in 12 games played. That season, he was paired with young wide receiver Chris Bell as one of his weapons. He caught 43 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games played.

He had an even better season in 2025 with 72 catches for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games played. Now, he's going to be one of the more intriguing receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sports Illustrated has him currently ranked as the No. 40 overall prospect in the draft class. That would put him in the range of being selected early in the second round of the draft. Now, of course, the NFL Draft is completely unpredictable. But Bell is an intriguing prospect overall and it doesn't hurt that he has a connection to Shough.

The Saints should consider Chris Bell

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville wideout Chris Bell (WO03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Bell also shared that Shough wants him on the Saints "so bad," as transcribed by Sarandon Raboin of WHAS11 News.

"Chris Bell says Tyler Shough has been talking him up at the Saints," Raboin wrote on X."

“He said he wants me so bad, and he’s been pushing my name," Bell said of Shough.

The Saints have the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. So, based on Sports Illustrated's rankings, it's realistic to think that Bell could be on the board around the time the Saints make their second selection. The Saints also have the No. 8 overall pick in the first round. If they were to land someone like Carnell Tate at No. 8, that would take Bell out of the equation. If the Saints were to go with a defensive player, like Rueben Bain Jr., Sonny Syles or Caleb Downs at No. 8, then taking Bell in the second round would be a very realistic next step.

New Orleans needs a clear-cut No. 2 receiver. Bell is someone who could fit that mold and already has experience with Shough. There may not be a better option than Bell, if the Saints don't take a receiver at No. 8.