Saints WR Will Finally Get His Chance Against Panthers
The New Orleans Saints lost a weapon for the offense this week.
New Orleans traded Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks and didn't bring another playmaker back ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. But, there is a guy who could inadvertently end up feeling like a positive deadline addition with Shaheed out the door. That is wide receiver Devaughn Vele. The Saints acquired him a few a months ago from the Denver Broncos and haven't really used him in the offense.
He has just 10 targets, five catches, 39 yards, and one touchdown in eight games. So, he's been on the team, but his role has been minimal, at best. That's going to change, though. Saints head coach Kellen Moore said as much this week, as transcribed by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate's Matthew Paras.
"We obviously have got to get him on the field," Moore said, as transcribed by Paras. "...He’s going to carry a healthy role the rest of the way through this thing. He’ll be very involved and I’m excited about that."
The Saints have an intriguing receiver in Devaughn Vele
In the immediate aftermath of the Shaheed deal, it seemed like it could be an opportunity to open up routes for Vele. Moore confirmed that fact afterward and that is something that should excite the fanbase.
Saints fans haven't really seen what Vele can do yet. Last year, he had 41 catches for 475 yards, and three touchdowns as a rookie in just 13 games with the Broncos. That was in a crowded Broncos offense as well. With Shaheed gone, there's no reason why he can't be the No. 2 receiver or at least No. 3 behind Brandin Cooks as well as Chris Olave.
Obviously, the Saints didn't acquire Vele just before the trade deadline. They did back in August. But, because his role has been small, if things go well he'll seem like a new addition with Shaheed gone, because his role is going to be completely different.
If things work out and Vele can prove that he can be a key piece for this offense, there's a world in which the Saints don't see a significant drop-off, despite trading Shaheed, and also have the extra draft compensation from the deal. That would be a perfect world. We'll see how it goes starting in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers.