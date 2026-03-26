The Biggest Question Saints Still Haven’t Answered After Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints have done a lot of good so far this offseason. But, of course, there's still more work to do if New Orleans wants to make a serious run in the NFC South in 2026.

The building blocks are there. The vibe around the quarterback room has completely shifted in a year from uncertainty to potentially having a long-term answer in Tyler Shough. The running back room is loaded with Travis Etienne Jr. and Alvin Kamara. The Saints have significant pieces in the tight end room with Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant. The offensive line is good and got even better with the addition of David Edwards. The defense was among the best in the league in 2025 and still has most of its significant pieces still in place.

While this is the case, it's just March 26, as of writing. Of course there's still work to do and they have time. The two biggest roster holes right now are cornerback to replace Alontae Taylor and another wide receiver.

The Saints aren't done yet

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

When it comes to cornerback, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley are a good start. But with Taylor out the door, the Saints need another elite option. Right now, Jordan Howden is projected to be the team's nickel. The depth is very thin. What if an injury pops up? The Saints would be in very bad shape. But how will the Saints solve the issue? If they want to utilize the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on the position, former LSU corner Mansoor Delane is the only guy who can immediately fix the hole. If the Saints want to utilize free agency to help fix the room, a few options available are Marshon Lattimore, Trevon Diggs and Rasul Douglas.

The Saints are thin at receiver right now beyond Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele. New Orleans has depth options like Mason Tipton, Bub Means, Trey Palmer and Ja'Lynn Polk, but if they really want to make a run in 2026, they're going to need a running mate for Olave between him and Vele. If Vele is the Saints' No. 3 option, that would mean New Orleans is doing something right.

If the Saints want to solve the problem in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the best option arguably would be Carnell Tate of Ohio State. If the Saints want to utilize free agency, Keenan Allen arguably would be the best option or Deebo Samuel.

The Saints have plenty of time to plug up these two roster holes. At this point, they are the team's two biggest remaining questions.