Tyler Shough Already Has Improved Key Area, Says Kellen Moore
It certainly sounds like the New Orleans Saints have liked what they've seen from rookie quarterback Tyler Shough so far.
Shough has made just two starts, including a nice win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. In that game, he set a new Saints rookie record with 282 passing yards while becoming the first New Orleans rookie to win a game since 1981.
It hasn't been a big sample size over the last two weeks, but Saints head coach Kellen Moore has seen progress in the 26-year-old over the course of the season, as seen in a clip shared to social media by NewOrleans.Football.
"Yeah, I think his feet and his pocket," Moore said on Shough's biggest progression. "You know, I think obviously the arm talent. We saw Tyler can make all of the throws and he's doing a great job there with anticipating things and making things happen. I think the biggest challenges and stress for quarterbacks in the NFL as they transition is the pockets are tight and your ability to move within those pockets and deliver downfield.
Tyler Shough showed a lot vs. the Panthers
"And so, I think he's done a nice job progressing with his feet, being in rhythm when he can, delivering when he can, and then when it gets off schedule ... where he's stepping up in the pocket and he's able to deliver in that phase and get off schedule when he has to. So, those are all important factors."
Shough was working behind the scenes for the first few months of the season with Spencer Rattler leading the way. Saints fans haven't been able to see him fully in action, but Moore still has every day on the practice field.
The fact that he's been able to improve in the pocket, as Moore noted, is going to be key to his development as a quarterback in the NFL in general. Quarterbacks don't have much time to work. Typically just a few seconds, the footwork and the ability to move around in the pocket creates opportunities downfield. It's been just a few weeks starting and just a few months since he was drafted. This progression is at least positive for his ability to adapt on the fly.
He showed enough to get on the field as the starter in general and looked like a star when New Orleans faced the Panthers.
In the NFL, it's easy to have big reactions. A team plays and then there's at least a week in between games so each bit of action gets analyzed over and over again. That will especially be the case for the Saints right now, who are entering a bye week.
But, with that being said, it's the perfect time for a bye week. New Orleans just had arguably its most promising game of the entire season and now fans can ride that momentum all the way to Week 12.
