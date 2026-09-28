Saints On SI Grades the Saints Loss to the Raiders

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An exasperating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday in the home-opener for the New Orleans Saints has heads being shaken as to what went wrong. Here are the grades Saints On SI think the team earned in that 35-27 defeat.

Offense = C

After a fast start and building an 11-point lead, the Saints offense tanked in the fourth quarter, mostly because of pressure from the Raiders' defense on Tyler Shough and lack of adjustments by the New Orleans offense to correct it.

Offensive Line = C-

For the second week in a row, the O-line earns a low average grade. Though the run game improved over the previous two weeks, the lack of protection for Shough, especially in the fourth quarter, lead to three of the four Saints turnovers.

In his first full action in 2026, offensive tackle Asim Richards seemed to hold his own until that dreadful 4th quarter. Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce beat Richards off the edge, knocking the ball out of Shough's hands for a fumble. The quarterback's lone interception was because Richards was pushed back into Shough on a bull rush that had the ball float out of his hand. He also gave up a sack in that 4th period.

Quarterback = C+

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While protected, Shough found people open consistently. Once under pressure, especially in the fourth quarter, he showed that he was starting his 13th NFL game by not adjusting in the pocket and getting trapped into untenable situations. Though his numbers for the game were good, he was not good over the last five possessions. While his team had an 11-point lead, the Saints punted at the end of the third period, then had four straight possessions with four consecutive turnovers.

Though the turnovers weren't directly his fault in a couple of those situations, it comes down to what Shough mentioned after the game, "We've got to get better."

Running Backs = B-

The Saints running game took a turn for the better on Sunday. In one game, the team almost doubled its rushing output from the first two. Against Detroit, it was 91-total yards on the ground. In Week 2 versus Baltimore, a measly 65-yards. Sunday's game had the team total 148-yards. Most of that can be attributed to a focus on the run game from a play calling standpoint and an offensive line that was starting to open holes at times. However, the efforts by Saints backs to power through the smallest of cracks in the Raiders' defense and the ability to get that extra step through the contact made for a much better showing by the good guys.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) runs with the ball while defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) in the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, for what seems like the umpteenth time, a player goes down with a hamstring injury. Newly acquired Travis Etienne Jr pulled up lame on a nice run for a first down in the second half, grabbing his left thigh just before getting to the out of bounds line.

Receivers/Tight Ends: B

Both main tight ends, Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant caught a pair of touchdowns apiece, accounting for every touchdown the Saints could manage against the Raiders. Oscar Delp, though not targeted by Shough, did a standout job blocking on running plays, contributing to the much better rushing

It was Devaughn Vele and the final turnover of the game by Johnson that brought down this number. Vele dropped two passes thrown to him in the second half:

- a bomb down the seam hit Vele in the helmet and shoulder pads before being dropped. Though some were wondering why a grab of Vele's left arm was not called, and others speculated that the Superdome lights interfered with what he saw, Vele has proven time and again he can make this catch. As for the lights, that is what a shaded shield is for, which Vele was not wearing.

- an out pattern for a first down that was thrown low and away from the defender. Vele had the ball dead-to-rights, and dropped it as he fell to the ground.

Defense = C-

After an absolutely stellar performance against one of the best team's in the league in Week 2, the Saints defense could not contain tight ends in the Raiders game. Thirteen of the Kirk Cousins' 22-receptions were his tight ends. It started in the first half and didn't let up all game long.

Defensive Line = C

The Saints held a good rushing attack to 114-yards for the game, a jump from where they were in Week 1 against Detroit, it was the other half of the game that the Saints were lacking.

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99) and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (93) sack Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Chase Young is now up to 3.5-sacks on the season and former sixth round pick Khristian Boyd got his first sack of the season against Las Vegas, the front four of the Saints could not get the pressure needed to disturb the veteran Raiders quarterback. Though the team blitzed 46% of the time Cousins dropped to pass, he was able to complete 75% of his passes when the Saints sent more players and the veteran QB picked up two of his touchdowns to boot when the Saints blitzed.

Linebacker = C

Too many times linebackers were getting allowing gaps behind them in the pass or not closing fast enough on the Raider runs. Much of that can be attributed to the absence of Pete Werner for most of the game. The veteran covers so much of the field and closes so quickly, the stinger that forced him to exit the contest meant Danny Stutsman had to fill-in for him. Though Stutsman is a great hitter, he doesn't quite have Werner's expertise at linebacker yet.

Defensive Backfield = D+

Maybe missing Martin Emerson Jr made that much of a difference. However, the Saints, already a zone focused defense in the back end (almost 90% of the time through the first two games), there seemed to be wider space against the Raiders, . Cousins picked it apart, as the gaps between defenders was too wide.

KIcking Game = C-

Place kicker Daniel Carlson did not have a good first half, missing an extra point then not getting the ensuing kickoff into the landing zone, giving the Raiders the ball at their own 40.

Punter Ryan Wright missed on a couple of opportunities as well. Though one of his punts was fair caught at the 10, he had two 47-yarders:

- one that was fielder at the Raiders' 34 and returned 13-yards

- and another fair caught at 24-yard line.

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