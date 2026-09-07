3 Bold Predictions for the Saints in 2026

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A week from now, the New Orleans Saints open their second year under head coach Kellen Moore in Detroit, taking on the Lions at Noon on September 13th. Here are some individual prognostications that we're going out on a limb to make.

Bold Prediction #1: Tyler Shough Will Clear 4,300 Passing Yards

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his rookie year, Shough led the Saints to their five of their six victories, including a four-game win streak through December. The Saints 2nd round pick had back-to-back 300-yard games against the Jets and Titans.

With a healthy Chris Olave and a bevy of rookie receivers who can spread the field, Shough will have the chance to find cracks in most defenses, just from the sheer speed on his side.

Add to that new #1 running back Travis Etienne Jr and a returning Alvin Kamara, both of whom are true stars of the passing game, and you've got a recipe for a top-notch year for a quality year for Shough.

Just as an aside, remember when people like Pierre Thomas would take screen passes to the house? We have this feeling the screen game is making a comeback. The preseason saw a quicker offensive line and receivers willing to TRULY make the moves necessary to make the defense think something else was coming.

Bold Prediction #2: Kaden Elliss Will Get Ten Sacks

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) and defensive lineman Jay'viar Suggs (62) tackle Jacksonville Jaguars running back Deejay Dallas (20) during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Staley's defense is built upon the EDGE. His most athletic players end up there: Cam Jordan, Chase Young, and, even if it's not his official position, the return to New Orleans of linebacker Kaden Elliss on the outside of the defense makes him a special edition.

His best year for sacks was his last in New Orleans, when the then-Saints linebacker piled up 7-sacks. In his three seasons in Atlanta, Elliss had a total of a dozen.

This Saints defense is built for someone like Kaden Elliss. His disruptive play and incredible athleticism makes him difficult to block and make plays off of. Those two dynamic assets are what make him the perfect linebacker for Staley. Though listed as a linebacker, do not be surprised to see Elliss lined up on the EDGE and getting after the opposing quarterback.

Bold Prediction #3: The Saints Will Bring Back Charlie Smyth to Kick

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth (39) makes an extra point during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For seven seasons, Daniel Carlson has been a kicker in the NFL. That's longevity, seeing as how the average lifespan of a place kicker in the league is just under five years.

During Carlson's years with the Raiders, his numbers dropped each season.

In 2020, he hit 94.3% of his field goals, earning him All-Pro honors. In 2021, he was down a notch at 93.0%, but still earned the All-Pro trophy.

He has gone down every year since then.



- 91.9% in 2022

- 86.7% in 2023

- 85.0% in 2024

- 81.5% in 2025

How much rope are the Saints willing to give Carlson before he hits the end of it? They have a kicker on the practice squad right now (clearing the throat) who hit 75% of his 16 field goal attempts last year. Let's see where things go if the veteran Carlson continues the drop he's been on for six seasons.

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