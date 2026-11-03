Saints Running Coordinator 86'd. Omen of Things to Come?

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Seven games into its 2026 season, head coach Kellen Moore decided to shake things up, trying to improve a moribund rushing game, as run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti was let go.

"TJ's a really good coach. I just felt like coming out of the bye week, and we needed to make a few adjustments," Moore explained. "I felt like this was going to be beneficial to the workflow of our staff. So we'll make a few adjustments as far as our weekly schedule from a staff perspective."

Paganetti followed Moore from Philadelphia after serving the Eagles full time from 2017-2024 in various capacities. In his first year, he was an offensive quality control/assistant offensive line coach The next two seasons, he served as assistant running backs coach, then offensive quality control coach in 2021-2022. His focus shifted to run game specialist/assistant tight ends coach in 2023, then to run game specialist/assistant offensive line coach in 2024.

Under Paganetti's guidance, the Saints run game hasn't produced what the club was hoping it would. Although there were splashes, including 175-yards in a victory against the New York Giants, the New Orleans rushing hit its nadir in Paris when the Saints rushed 17-times for 18-yards. For the season, the Saints are averaging 86-yards per game on the ground, ranking them in the bottom five in the NFL. That's even lower than last year's per game average of 94.3-yards per contest.

Running back Kendre Miller told us this morning he feels like he and his teammates had a hand in Paganetti's dismissal.

"We all had a close relationship with him," Miller shared, "but that's just the part of the NFL, the business side of it. My wishes go out to him, but, you know, we all got our hand in it at the end of the day."

Offensive lineman David Edwards had the same sentiment.

"I know that T.J. had a great impact on our room, coaching the run game and has been in successful systems" Edwards concurred. "And so, I feel like he had a big impact on us. He's a great human being and a great coach. You feel somewhat responsible because us as players, us as linemen, you know, we're not having success. And you feel directly responsible for a decision like this."

What Happens Next?

Moore said that offensive line coach Brandon Nugent will take on the additional responsibilities of coordinating the run game.

"Nuge will lead the run game as far as the structure of that during the week," Moore told the media. "The rest of staff will obviously be a part of those conversations as we build it. This really starts with me creating a structure that I think can help us and make it as beneficial as possible with building these plans and putting ourself in a really good position. We'll make a few adjustments here and there just as far as our staff workflow and trying to maximize everyone's abilities and different things that we can do. That starts with me and just getting this thing where we need it to go."

How Will Things Change?

Moore and his players were asked if having Paganetti in place as a run game coordinator was an example of too many "chefs in the kitchen." Although none were eager to share, there was one agreement across the board: that this will lead to the simplification of getting things done.

All who we spoke to, Moore, Edwards, Miller, all pointed to a streamlining of what should be done when the Saints run the football. Look for simpler looks and blocking schemes for the Saints offensive front, giving more consistent holes for Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and, eventually, Travis Etienne, Jr to run through.

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