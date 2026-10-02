Saints Slide in NFL Power Rankings plus Saints On SI Consensus Ratings

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The loss to the Raiders in the Superdome pushed the New Orleans Saints back down the power rankings lists, as determined by NFL writers across the country. Here are those we found for you to peruse.

Sports Illustrated: 21st

After last week's jump to the middle of the NFL pack, SI's Conor Orr puts the Saints seven spots below where they were last week (which is weird, seeing as how they lost to an undefeated team, yet drops seven spots...). He still thinks the Saints will win the NFC South, a division he calls "miserable.

CBS: 18th

Last week, CBS' Pete Prisco moved the hometown boys up to #18 in his rankings. He left them there after the Raiders loss , observing "This is a team that can't turn it over as much as they did in that game."

ESPN: 18th

Despite its loss, ESPN moved the Saints up a notch to 18th . Most of their observations are on quarterback Tyler Shough's ungodly numbers after four games.

The Athletic: 20th

Another big drop, moving 5-notches down to #20. Shough is compared to NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino with his impressive second half (and overtime numbers), but they did bring up those 4th quarter turnovers.

Pro Football Talk: 19th

PFT's Mike Florio pushes the Saints down four notches from last week. Though he was not certain the total number of games this team will find in the W column, Florio says, "all of them will be fun to watch." But the Saints behind the Giants? Really?

NFL.com: 16th

Pointing out the flip-flop of the previous two games for the Saints, where they put things together late, Nick Shook drops the team two notches this week , saying the loss "should serve as a bit of humble pie for an upstart team that could benefit from such a lesson in late September."

Fox Sports: 15th

Fox Sports leaves the Saints where they were last week, pointing out they "are so close to being a 3-0 team," but that to say in the top 15, "they have to stop their stretches of playing stupid." Interesting they list the unbeaten Raiders at #20.

Yahoo! Sports: 18th

Though dropping the team three notches , Yahoo! Sports focused on the positives: Shough with 4 TD passes, Chris Olave's 100-plus yards receiving, and Chase Young's two sacks, pointing out the Saints are a 2-point conversion and a horrible 4th quarter against the Raiders "from being much higher on this list."

Saints On SI Composite Rankings into Week 4

The composite score for each team averages each of the site's numbers.

1 - Buffalo

2 - San Francisco

3 - Kansas City

4 - Seattle

5 - Denver

6 - Jacksonville

7 - Baltimore

8 - L.A. Rams

9 - Minnesota

10 - Chicago

11 - Cincinnati

12 - Philadelphia

13 - Detroit

14 - Las Vegas

15 - Pittsburgh

16 - Dallas

17 - New Orleans

18 T - Indianapolis

18 T - New England

20 - N.Y. Giants

21 - Cleveland

22 - Houston

23 - Carolina

24 - Washington

25 - Green Bay

26 - Atlanta

27 - N.Y. Jets

28 - Arizona

29 - L.A. Chargers

30 - Tampa Bay

31 - Tennessee

32 - Miami

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