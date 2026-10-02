Saints Slide in NFL Power Rankings plus Saints On SI Consensus Ratings
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The loss to the Raiders in the Superdome pushed the New Orleans Saints back down the power rankings lists, as determined by NFL writers across the country. Here are those we found for you to peruse.
Sports Illustrated: 21st
After last week's jump to the middle of the NFL pack, SI's Conor Orr puts the Saints seven spots below where they were last week (which is weird, seeing as how they lost to an undefeated team, yet drops seven spots...). He still thinks the Saints will win the NFC South, a division he calls "miserable.
CBS: 18th
Last week, CBS' Pete Prisco moved the hometown boys up to #18 in his rankings. He left them there after the Raiders loss, observing "This is a team that can't turn it over as much as they did in that game."
ESPN: 18th
Despite its loss, ESPN moved the Saints up a notch to 18th. Most of their observations are on quarterback Tyler Shough's ungodly numbers after four games.
The Athletic: 20th
Another big drop, moving 5-notches down to #20. Shough is compared to NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino with his impressive second half (and overtime numbers), but they did bring up those 4th quarter turnovers.
Pro Football Talk: 19th
PFT's Mike Florio pushes the Saints down four notches from last week. Though he was not certain the total number of games this team will find in the W column, Florio says, "all of them will be fun to watch." But the Saints behind the Giants? Really?
NFL.com: 16th
Pointing out the flip-flop of the previous two games for the Saints, where they put things together late, Nick Shook drops the team two notches this week, saying the loss "should serve as a bit of humble pie for an upstart team that could benefit from such a lesson in late September."
Fox Sports: 15th
Fox Sports leaves the Saints where they were last week, pointing out they "are so close to being a 3-0 team," but that to say in the top 15, "they have to stop their stretches of playing stupid." Interesting they list the unbeaten Raiders at #20.
Yahoo! Sports: 18th
Though dropping the team three notches, Yahoo! Sports focused on the positives: Shough with 4 TD passes, Chris Olave's 100-plus yards receiving, and Chase Young's two sacks, pointing out the Saints are a 2-point conversion and a horrible 4th quarter against the Raiders "from being much higher on this list."
Saints On SI Composite Rankings into Week 4
The composite score for each team averages each of the site's numbers.
1 - Buffalo
2 - San Francisco
3 - Kansas City
4 - Seattle
5 - Denver
6 - Jacksonville
7 - Baltimore
8 - L.A. Rams
9 - Minnesota
10 - Chicago
11 - Cincinnati
12 - Philadelphia
13 - Detroit
14 - Las Vegas
15 - Pittsburgh
16 - Dallas
17 - New Orleans
18 T - Indianapolis
18 T - New England
20 - N.Y. Giants
21 - Cleveland
22 - Houston
23 - Carolina
24 - Washington
25 - Green Bay
26 - Atlanta
27 - N.Y. Jets
28 - Arizona
29 - L.A. Chargers
30 - Tampa Bay
31 - Tennessee
32 - Miami
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.