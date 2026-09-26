Saints vs. Raiders Week 3: TV Channel, Time, Radio and How to Watch
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On Sunday at 3:25 PM CT, the New Orleans Saints kick off their home slate at the Caesars Superdome against the Las Vegas Raiders before a packed crowd of 73,000 black-and-gold faithful.
The Saints (1-1) are coming off a 24-17 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens, one in which quarterback Tyler Shough completed 20 of 27 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown along with the go-ahead rushing touchdown with just over a minute left.
The Raiders (2-0) are undefeated to start the season, defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-13 in the season opener before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 on the road.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Saints vs. Raiders.
When and Where?
Date: Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026
Time: 3:25 p.m. CT
Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
How to Watch Saints vs Raiders on TV
TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)
Broadcasters: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (color analyst) and Amanda Balionis (sideline reporter)
How to Listen Live to the Saints vs. Raiders on Radio
Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)
Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)
Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)
Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule
Preseason
- Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville –L 24-20
- Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0
- Fri., Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24
Regular Season
- Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)
- Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17
- Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – 3:25 pm (CBS)
- Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – 7:15 pm (ESPN)
- Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – Noon (FOX)
- Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – Noon (FOX)
- Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – 8:30 am (NFL Network)
- Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK
- Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – Noon (CBS)
- Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – Noon (FOX)
- Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – Noon (FOX)
- Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – Noon (CBS)
- Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – Noon (FOX)
- Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – Noon (CBS)
- Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – Noon (FOX)
- Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – Noon (FOX)
- Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – Noon (FOX)
- Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant