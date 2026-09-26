Saints vs. Raiders Week 3: TV Channel, Time, Radio and How to Watch

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On Sunday at 3:25 PM CT, the New Orleans Saints kick off their home slate at the Caesars Superdome against the Las Vegas Raiders before a packed crowd of 73,000 black-and-gold faithful.

The Saints (1-1) are coming off a 24-17 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens , one in which quarterback Tyler Shough completed 20 of 27 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown along with the go-ahead rushing touchdown with just over a minute left.

The Raiders (2-0) are undefeated to start the season, defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-13 in the season opener before defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14 on the road.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Saints vs. Raiders.

When and Where?

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

How to Watch Saints vs Raiders on TV

TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)

Broadcasters: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (color analyst) and Amanda Balionis (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Live to the Saints vs. Raiders on Radio

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Broadcasters: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Broadcasters: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)





New Orleans Saints 2026 Schedule

Nov 10, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints mascot Gumbo during warmups before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Preseason

Sat. Aug. 15 – vs. Jacksonville –L 24-20

Sat. Aug. 22 – at LA Rams – L 34-0

Fri., Aug. 28 – at Dallas – W 27-24

Regular Season

Sun. Sept. 13 at Detroit – L 31-30 (OT)

Sun. Sept. 20 at Baltimore – W 24-17

Sun. Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas – 3:25 pm (CBS)

Mon. Oct. 5 vs. Atlanta – 7:15 pm (ESPN)

Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Oct. 18 at NY Giants – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Oct. 25 vs. Pittsburgh (Paris) – 8:30 am (NFL Network)

Sun. Nov. 1 – BYE WEEK

Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Cleveland – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Nov. 15 vs. Carolina – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Nov. 22 at Chicago – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Nov. 29 at Cincinnati – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 6 vs. Green Bay – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Dec. 13 at Carolina – Noon (CBS)

Sun. Dec. 20 at Tampa Bay – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Dec. 27 vs. Arizona – Noon (FOX)

Sun. Jan. 3 at Atlanta – Noon (FOX)

Jan. 9 or 10 vs. Tampa Bay – TBD (TBD)

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.